K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on K-Bro Linen is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = CA$25m ÷ (CA$342m - CA$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, K-Bro Linen has an ROCE of 8.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for K-Bro Linen compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering K-Bro Linen here for free.

What Can We Tell From K-Bro Linen's ROCE Trend?

K-Bro Linen has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 97% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On K-Bro Linen's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that K-Bro Linen has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

