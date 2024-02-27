K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.10

The board of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 per share on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

K-Bro Linen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 94% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 147.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 38% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$1.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.20. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

K-Bro Linen Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that K-Bro Linen has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why K-Bro Linen is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that K-Bro Linen has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend is easily covered by cash flows and has a good track record, but we think the payout ratio might be a bit high. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for K-Bro Linen that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

