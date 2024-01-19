K-Bro Linen's (TSE:KBL) Dividend Will Be CA$0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc.'s (TSE:KBL) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.10 per share on 15th of February. This means the annual payment is 3.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

K-Bro Linen's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, K-Bro Linen's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 55% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 147.1% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

TSX:KBL Historic Dividend January 19th 2024

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.15 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.20. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that K-Bro Linen has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why K-Bro Linen is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On K-Bro Linen's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. With a reasonable track record and good earnings coverage, the payments look sustainable. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for K-Bro Linen that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

