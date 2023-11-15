K-Bro Linen's (TSE:KBL) Dividend Will Be CA$0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 on the 15th of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

K-Bro Linen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, K-Bro Linen was paying out 94% of earnings, but a comparatively small 55% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 147.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.20. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

K-Bro Linen's Dividend Might Lack Growth

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. K-Bro Linen has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. However, K-Bro Linen isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

Our Thoughts On K-Bro Linen's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that K-Bro Linen has the ability to continue this into the future. With a reasonable track record and good earnings coverage, the payments look sustainable. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for K-Bro Linen that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

