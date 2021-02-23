KÖE Organic Kombucha Breaks Down Barriers to Entry for Kombucha Category

Fruit-Forward Kombucha Brand Reveals Untapped Market Potential in Consumer Study

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KÖE Kombucha – the fruit-forward, organic kombucha in a convenient can – is publicly releasing results from a recent consumer study on perceptions and challenges associated with the kombucha market. The findings reveal several untapped opportunities to welcome those unfamiliar with kombucha into the category.

In a study with 215 US residents, ages 18+, participants were asked questions to gauge their interest and knowledge of kombucha.

Since the global pandemic outbreak in early 2020, consumers' desire for simple and effective immunity and health boosting solutions has climbed. Nearly 62% of consumers reported drinking more functional beverages to support their health since last March, and 67% are reaching for beverages that provide either immunity and/or gut health support.

"Kombucha has been utilized for digestive and immune system support for thousands of years. We are seeing an uptick in interest from a broader consumer base who is curious about what kombucha is and what it can do for them," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group and KÖE Organic Kombucha. "The challenge is that many people find kombucha to be a little intimidating or believe that it tastes bad and certainly aren't cool with suspicious floating objects in their drinks. However, KÖE's intent is to revolutionize the market with approachable, shelf-stable flavors that are appealing to the masses. It's the kind of product that can incentivize a real 'soda swap' or healthy upgrade for a more mainstream consumer."

As expected, KÖE's study revealed taste as an important key factor in selecting a functional beverage. A whopping 90% agree that flavor is a top consideration when choosing a beverage, even if the beverage is being consumed primarily for potential health benefits. But 60% of survey respondents reported not enjoying the taste of kombucha at all.

"With KÖE, we really prioritize fruit-forward, accessible flavors that are free from the vinegary taste typically associated with kombucha. We also filter out the unnecessary globby remnants sometimes found in kombucha, which results in a juicy and refreshing consistency," continued Lawless. "We like to say that our kombucha is 'surprisingly delicious,' because consumers are often taken aback at how good kombucha can taste while still delivering billions of live probiotics in every can."

Beyond taste, barriers to entry in the kombucha category exist around cost and convenience: 42% of consumers don't drink kombucha because it is too expensive and 14% because it must remain refrigerated. Retailing for $2.99 a can, KÖE has made kombucha more accessible to cost-wary skeptics who typically see a $3.99+ price tag on kombucha. KÖE's shelf stable formula is also sold in convenient 12 oz. cans that don't require refrigeration and are 100% recyclable.

"Our goal is to make kombucha appealing for everyone. We invite the masses to try KÖE and be pleasantly surprised."

KÖE is the only fruit-forward, shelf-stable kombucha packed with billions of probiotics, the live bacteria that emulate the naturally occurring microorganisms of the gut. Sometimes confused with prebiotics (the fiber/food that feeds probiotics, but cannot be digested alone), the high-grade probiotics found in KÖE can support superior gut health and the immune system. These powerful probiotics are not present in fiber/prebiotic drinks and sodas. KÖE contains just 8g of sugar and 35 calories per 12 oz. can. All flavors are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and full of sparkling fruit flavor. For more information, visit https://drinkkoe.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that's fruit-forward, USDA Organic and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that's flavorful and enjoyable. All five KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors, no artificial ingredients, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified LA-based beverage company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels.

