U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,702.75
    +16.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,950.00
    +83.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,404.75
    +93.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,380.40
    +6.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.10
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +0.38 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1720
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,671.76
    -802.37 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.11
    -15.55 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.18
    -15.02 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Our K&F Concept Exclusive Deal Ends Tomorrow!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Soften the look of that lens that’s way too sharp! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with K&F Concept to give you the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Do you think modern lenses are too sharp? Well, this can solve that problem! Better yet, you’ve got a choice of what to get! Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Teaming up with K&F Concept for an exclusive flash sale!

What: Take 15% off the K&F Concept Black Mist Diffusion filters right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 17th to November 19th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code Phoblog15 to take 15% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Workers Plan Walkout to Force CEO’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New

  • 10 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. The mining industry has shown resilience amid the pandemic. As per PwC, the top 40 mining companies in the world had […]

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Siffin’s love affair with the Permian era started when he was a teenager on a surfboard in Hawaii. He was bobbing off the coast of Oahu when Diamond Head, the state’s most recognizable landmark, caught his eye. Its formation, the product of a volcanic eruption many millennia ago, fascinated him. So when Siffin got the chance some 50 years later to tap an even older rock, he dove right in.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHon

  • GE Healthcare wins approval for first phase of $50M West Milwaukee expansion

    The first piece of GE Healthcare’s planned $50 million expansion in West Milwaukee won a final approval from the village plan commission.

  • Crocs ‘is on a phenomenal run,’ On could be managed as a ‘premium brand’: Analyst

    Williams Trading Equity Analyst Sam Poser weighs in on footwear brands Crocs' and On's exemplary performances.

  • Court upholds couple’s $86 million award in Monsanto pesticide case

    California's highest court rejected on Wednesday a challenge by Monsanto Co.'s to $86.2 million in damages to a couple who developed cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer in their yards for three decades.

  • Asia looks to release oil reserves after U.S. request

    The world's biggest economies said on Thursday they were looking into releasing oil from their strategic reserves, following a rare request from the United States for a coordinated move to cool global energy prices. The U.S. move reflects frustration with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia who have rebuffed Washington's requests to speed up oil production as the world economy rebounds from the pandemic. It also comes as U.S. President Joe Biden fends off political pressure ahead of midterm elections next year over rising gasoline prices and other costs driven by the recovery.

  • Tesla offers to pay tiny fraction of $137m awarded in racism case

    Tesla says compensation should be reduced to $600,000

  • Activision Faces Internal Rifts in Bid to Blunt Uproar Over CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Some employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. said they were let down by internal meetings that were held Wednesday morning to discuss the new revelations about the company and Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillA Dens

  • CEO Dong Mingzhu, one of the richest women in China, may be replaced by her 22-year-old secretary

    Dong Mingzhu, one of China’s richest and most powerful women, has reportedly dropped hints suggesting that she wants her 22-year-old secretary to be her successor as president of Gree Electric. The hint: Dong, 65, dropped the clue during a company event, jokingly telling investors and reporters that she was teaching her newly promoted secretary, Meng Yutong, to follow in her footsteps, according to Business Insider. “I hope she can stay by my side," Dong, known as China’s “Iron Lady” for her strict work ethic, said as she introduced Meng on stage.

  • FedEx opens facility in West Valley, looks to hire more employees for the holidays

    In response to e-commerce demand, FedEx said it has launched expansion projects and is expected to add nearly 14.4 million square feet of sortation space for the holidays.

  • Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you’ve developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Qualcomm CEO: It's our moment to be 'recognized'

    Qualcomm's stock just hit a record. Here's what the company's CEO thinks about it.

  • Deere Workers Approve New Contract, Ending Strike

    Members of United Auto Workers will return to work with raises and bonuses after ratifying a third contract offer and ending a walkout that lasted more than a month.

  • Swiss watchdog faults two more banks in Venezuela money-laundering probe

    Switzerland's financial regulator reprimanded two more Swiss banks for breaching their obligations to combat money laundering as it wrapped up a five-year investigation into banks' dealings with people linked to Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA. The FINMA watchdog contacted 30 Swiss banks during its investigation. It has already taken issue with two former chief executives of private bank Julius Baer and rapped Credit Suisse for anti-corruption failings.

  • The four keys for business success amid pandemic: Heineken USA CEO

    Heineken USA CEO Maggie Timoney offered four reasons why the company remains "confident in the outlook" amid the ongoing pandemic. Those factors include a focus on customer needs and the gradual return of drinking at locations like restaurants and bars.

  • Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

    Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect on Nov. 1, has added to a raft of new rules designed to increase government control over how domestic and foreign organisations collect and export China's data. Although there are no specific guidelines on shipping data in the regulations some domestic providers in China have stopped giving information to foreign companies as a direct consequence of the new rules, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Waymo, UPS expand autonomous freight truck tie-up ahead of holidays

    Waymo Via, the company's delivery operation, began its partnership with UPS in early 2020 when it shuttled packages for the company between the Metro Phoenix area and its Tempe hub in Arizona using an autonomous minivan. The company said trial runs would start in the coming weeks, where big rigs equipped with its fifth-generation Waymo Driver technology will deliver for UPS' North American Air Freight unit between facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas.

  • OPEC Says Oil Market Will Soon Be Over-Supplied: Adipec Update

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC said the global oil market will switch from being under- to over-supplied as early as next month as the economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic falters.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden