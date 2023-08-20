K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

It's not a stretch to say that K-One Technology Berhad's (KLSE:K1) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How K-One Technology Berhad Has Been Performing

The revenue growth achieved at K-One Technology Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this respectable revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For K-One Technology Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, K-One Technology Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 75% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 16% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that K-One Technology Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We didn't quite envision K-One Technology Berhad's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for K-One Technology Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

