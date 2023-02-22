K-Pop Pioneer SM Entertainment Unveils Kakao Tie-up Details to Ward Off Takeover

(Bloomberg) -- K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co. sketched out its alliance with Kakao Corp. for the first time Wednesday, a long-term blueprint that entails the Korean internet giant injecting capital, talent and management to take the aging studio into new territory from America to webtoons.

The partnership with Kakao would give SM the capital and tech capabilities to distribute its music worldwide and reach out to fans through chatrooms, webtoons and the metaverse, SM said on its YouTube channel. The video was uploaded hours after SM’s ousted founder Lee Soo-man, K-pop’s godfather, challenged in court a planned deal that would give Kakao a 9% stake in the talent agency behind Girls’ Generation.

SM is under pressure to reveal its strategy as it fights a hostile takeover by rival agency behind boyband phenomenon BTS, Hybe Co., which is bidding to gain a total 40% controlling stake in SM.

The alliance with Kakao would give rise to partnerships with Kakao’s entertainment arm, SM said. Kakao Entertainment Corp., which is eyeing an initial public offering, is slated to receive an investment totaling $930 million from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

The partnership with Kakao was an excuse to dilute Lee’s stake, his lawyers said in a court hearing. It took SM executives only a few weeks to decide to make Kakao the agency’s second-largest shareholder, they said, likening the move to a “military operation.”

SM Entertainment announced that all board members will step down as registered directors to take responsibility for the situation that was “brought by the former executive producer Soo-man Lee’s mismanagement of the company.” They recommended the board appointments of Kakao Entertainment Global Strategy Officer Joseph Chang, along with activist shareholder Align Partners Capital Management Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lee Chang-hwan.

