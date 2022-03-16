U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Körber unveils supply chain software solution strategy at Elevate Americas 2022

·4 min read

Latest advances empower businesses to exceed heightening consumer expectations while encouraging sustainable practices

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber will launch new software solutions and capabilities spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, robotics, voice and simulation to empower businesses worldwide to further digitize and automate warehouses in light of today's immense supply chain pressures.

(PRNewsfoto/Korber Supply Chain)
(PRNewsfoto/Korber Supply Chain)

"Supply chain has moved from a back-office function to a boardroom imperative," said Richard Stewart, Executive Vice President of North America at Körber Supply Chain Software. "The pandemic, labor shortages, cost increases, fuel prices, material shortages, and beyond – these challenges are real and here to stay. Unlike anyone else, Körber brings to market an unmatched depth of digital technologies that conquer these complexities."

"Digitization is a strategic priority for more than 80% of supply chain executives," said Sean Elliott, Chief Technology Officer for Körber Supply Chain Software. "Yet, many businesses struggle to digitize at the pace they need. From handling the rapid expansion of e-commerce to the increasing interconnectivity of the global economy, major technology advances are pivotal. Körber will enhance its already unrivaled portfolio of software solutions to empower businesses to drive even more value for their customers and consumers around the globe."

In a rapidly growing industry, businesses need a full portfolio provider with a wide range of technologies to tackle supply chain complexity. Focused on rising consumer expectations, labor challenges and a growing emphasis on sustainability, Körber plans the current solution advances for 2022:

  • The cloud: As part of the Körber One platform strategy, Körber will continue bringing its solutions to the cloud to increase efficiency, reliability, resilience, green practices and cybersecurity. This includes the K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS), K.Sight CLASS for warehouse modelling and simulation, and Körber's series of add-ons spanning visibility to data analytics – the K.Motion Essentials.

  • Unified Control System (UCS): Already boasting globally successful voice solutions and the most extensive network of AMR partnerships worldwide, Körber will solidify its leading voice and robotics practice with a unified control system. The UCS will uniquely integrate and control different working models – fixed automation, voice systems, and 3rd party AMR systems – under a single tool. Availability is expected the second half of 2022.

  • K.Sight CLASS for operations: New advances connect data on daily operations from the WMS for real-time planning and design. The result is immediate visibility into operational health and stronger strategic planning. This includes effectively handling disruptions, e-commerce growth and heightening consumer expectations.

During the conference, customers spanning all industries, sizes and needs, will present how they are revolutionizing supply chains with Körber. Selective examples include:

  • SanMar discusses its journey modernizing operations with Körber's WMS and voice solutions for a more sustainable supply chain.

  • Lineage Logistics elaborates on how Körber's WMS enabled them to achieve efficient and sustainable operations – all while optimizing its warehouse layout.

  • Big Rock Sports, joined by Körber's partner enVista, shares best practices and experiences implementing Körber's WMS.

  • ISN displays how it improved working conditions and bolstered productivity with a robotics solution from Körber and Locus Robotics.

  • Biagi Bros showcases how it improved agility and resilience while driving innovation with the Oracle Cloud and Körber's WMS.

  • Kenco Group describes its AMR deployment for e-commerce fulfillment, focused on productivity and labor dependency.

  • Nassau Provisions, using Körber's WMS and voice technology, shares how it scaled food distribution operations in light of rapid growth.

  • Ariat speaks to its combination of Körber's WMS and AMR solution from Geek+ to improve customer and employee experiences and enable workforce flexibility.

  • Bimbo Bakery overviews how it is revolutionizing retail execution with a smarter and more efficient frontline through direct-store delivery with K.Motion OmniTech.

Further information on Körber's solution roadmap and customer success stories is available at Elevate Americas, held virtually from March 14-16, 2022. Registration is available now and throughout the event, with content available on demand for 90 days.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain
Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com.

Contact:
Heather Smith
Director Corporate Communications
Körber Supply Chain
Heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com
T +1 800 3283271

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

