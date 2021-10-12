U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,335.75
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,258.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,658.50
    -42.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.90
    -12.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    +1.96 (+10.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1820
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,454.28
    +603.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.60
    -0.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.66
    -64.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Körber and Vineti Announce Partnership to Provide Improved Manufacturing Performance and Visibility Globally for Cell and Gene-Based Therapies

Vineti
·5 min read

  • Körber is the world’s leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

  • Vineti provides the leading digital enterprise platform for cell and gene therapy supply chains and data management.

  • Together, Körber and Vineti will streamline process development, operations, and manufacturing to deliver advanced therapies to patients in need around the world more quickly and efficiently.

LÜNEBURG, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Körber, the leading MES supplier for pharma and biotech, and Vineti, the world’s only enterprise software platform supporting supply chain orchestration for clinical and commercial cell and gene therapies, today announced a partnership to integrate Werum PAS-X MES with Vineti’s industry-leading Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform. The partnership will empower biopharma customers with an integrated PAS-X MES and supply chain and data management solution to bring life-saving cell and gene-based therapies to patients in need.

Advanced therapies, such as cell and gene therapies and personalized vaccines require advanced software infrastructure across the entire production process. The advanced therapy industry requires digital visibility, automation, and real-time feedback in its technology, enabling management of complex manufacturing, large volumes of data and complex, high-risk patient safety requirements.

Körber’s and Vineti’s global, non-exclusive partnership between two leading innovators in cell and gene therapy will ensure complete Chain of Identity (COI) and Chain of Custody (COC) visibility, product tracking, and data management as personalized cell and gene therapies go through each step in the manufacturing supply chain, ensuring that every patient receives his or her personalized medicine as quickly and safely as possible.

“This cooperation with Vineti shows our continued effort to save lives by providing the best solutions for cell- and gene-based therapies worldwide as the leading strategic partner," said Jens Woehlbier, CEO Software of Körber Business Area Pharma. With its Werum PAS-X MES software, Körber is the market leader in digital manufacturing solutions for the cell and gene industry. Werum PAS-X is run by more than half of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and operates in more than 1000 installations around the globe. By integrating Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform with Werum PAS-X MES, this partnership will enable operational excellence and advanced cell and gene therapies out of the box. The joint solution will simplify compliance with all regulatory requirements, and offer easier, faster manufacturing processes.

“Patients will always be our priority and at the forefront of the work we do,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “By partnering with Körber, we will be providing a greater opportunity for the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing and supply chain. This partnership will allow Vineti to seamlessly integrate with the top manufacturers around the world, positioning Körber and Vineti to best help customers globally as the cell and gene therapy space grows in the years to come.”

This partnership follows Körber’s recent announcement that its Werum PAS-X software has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems 2021 and Vineti’s release of its PTM Essentials™ solution for clinical-phase advanced therapies. More information on the Körber-Vineti solution is available through both company’s business development teams.

About Körber
Körber is an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: Körber turns entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shapes the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, Körber offer products, solutions and services that inspire.

The Körber Business Area Pharma delivers the difference along the pharma value chain with its unique portfolio of integrated solutions. With their software solutions Körber helps drug manufacturers to digitize their pharma, biotech and cell & gene factories. The software product Werum PAS-X MES is recognized as the world’s leading Manufacturing Execution System for the pharma & biotech industry. Körber’s data analytics and AI solutions accelerate product commercialization and uncover hidden business value.
For more information, please visit www.koerber-pharma.com

About Vineti
Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams working worldwide on behalf of advanced therapies. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com

Media Contacts

Körber Business Area Pharma
Head of Global Marketing & Communications Software
Dirk Ebbecke
dirk.ebbecke@koerber-pharma.com

Vineti
1AB Media for Vineti
Dan Budwick
dan@1abmedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 12th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a move back through Monday’s highs would be needed to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Here's How the iPhone 13 Could Make You Richer

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 lineup has got off to a great start. Preorders for the iPhone 13 series have reportedly been stronger than that of the iPhone 12, which is probably the reason Apple has been ramping up production. According to a post on MacRumors.com, Apple is reportedly reducing the production of older iPhone models in a bid to increase the output of the iPhone 13 lineup and reduce the wait times customers are currently facing.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double by 2025

    Three that could double over the next four years or so are Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS). Nicholas Rossolillo (Skyworks Solutions): The last couple of years have been busy ones for mobile connectivity chip designer Skyworks Solutions. Sales at Skyworks are fast on the rise as a result, up 41% over the last two-year stretch -- impressive considering sales briefly hit the skids last spring.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 12th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $57,000, a move back through to $60,000 levels would support a breakout day ahead for the broader market.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Microsoft Says Pact Lets Ex-Amazon Executive Begin New Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Amazon.com Inc. cloud computing executive Charlie Bell began his new role Monday working on cybersecurity issues at Microsoft Corp. after the rival companies resolved a dispute regarding the limits of his job, Microsoft said.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Everything you need to know about DeFi

    DeFi is an amalgam of cryptography, finance, and software development seeking to change how money works.

  • BMW Missing Out on China’s Karaoke Fans Exposes Digital Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG rarely has to answer this question in Western showrooms, but it’s becoming increasingly important for selling cars in China: Can I sing karaoke in this automobile?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey

  • Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted. Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.

  • Vanguard Rolls Back Plan to Cut Retiree Benefits

    The company reversed course after telling employees and retirees it was ending a longtime retirement benefit program.