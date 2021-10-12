Körber and Vineti Announce Partnership to Provide Improved Manufacturing Performance and Visibility Globally for Cell and Gene-Based Therapies

Körber is the world’s leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Vineti provides the leading digital enterprise platform for cell and gene therapy supply chains and data management.

Together, Körber and Vineti will streamline process development, operations, and manufacturing to deliver advanced therapies to patients in need around the world more quickly and efficiently.



LÜNEBURG, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Körber, the leading MES supplier for pharma and biotech, and Vineti, the world’s only enterprise software platform supporting supply chain orchestration for clinical and commercial cell and gene therapies, today announced a partnership to integrate Werum PAS-X MES with Vineti’s industry-leading Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform. The partnership will empower biopharma customers with an integrated PAS-X MES and supply chain and data management solution to bring life-saving cell and gene-based therapies to patients in need.

Advanced therapies, such as cell and gene therapies and personalized vaccines require advanced software infrastructure across the entire production process. The advanced therapy industry requires digital visibility, automation, and real-time feedback in its technology, enabling management of complex manufacturing, large volumes of data and complex, high-risk patient safety requirements.

Körber’s and Vineti’s global, non-exclusive partnership between two leading innovators in cell and gene therapy will ensure complete Chain of Identity (COI) and Chain of Custody (COC) visibility, product tracking, and data management as personalized cell and gene therapies go through each step in the manufacturing supply chain, ensuring that every patient receives his or her personalized medicine as quickly and safely as possible.

“This cooperation with Vineti shows our continued effort to save lives by providing the best solutions for cell- and gene-based therapies worldwide as the leading strategic partner," said Jens Woehlbier, CEO Software of Körber Business Area Pharma. With its Werum PAS-X MES software, Körber is the market leader in digital manufacturing solutions for the cell and gene industry. Werum PAS-X is run by more than half of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical and biotech companies and operates in more than 1000 installations around the globe. By integrating Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform with Werum PAS-X MES, this partnership will enable operational excellence and advanced cell and gene therapies out of the box. The joint solution will simplify compliance with all regulatory requirements, and offer easier, faster manufacturing processes.

“Patients will always be our priority and at the forefront of the work we do,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “By partnering with Körber, we will be providing a greater opportunity for the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing and supply chain. This partnership will allow Vineti to seamlessly integrate with the top manufacturers around the world, positioning Körber and Vineti to best help customers globally as the cell and gene therapy space grows in the years to come.”

This partnership follows Körber’s recent announcement that its Werum PAS-X software has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems 2021 and Vineti’s release of its PTM Essentials™ solution for clinical-phase advanced therapies. More information on the Körber-Vineti solution is available through both company’s business development teams.

About Körber

Körber is an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: Körber turns entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shapes the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, Körber offer products, solutions and services that inspire.

The Körber Business Area Pharma delivers the difference along the pharma value chain with its unique portfolio of integrated solutions. With their software solutions Körber helps drug manufacturers to digitize their pharma, biotech and cell & gene factories. The software product Werum PAS-X MES is recognized as the world’s leading Manufacturing Execution System for the pharma & biotech industry. Körber’s data analytics and AI solutions accelerate product commercialization and uncover hidden business value.

For more information, please visit www.koerber-pharma.com

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams working worldwide on behalf of advanced therapies. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com

