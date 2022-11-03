U.S. markets closed

K1 Speed Expands Into Louisiana with New Orleans Go Kart Center

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is proud to announce today its expansion into Louisiana with its newest franchisee-owned center: K1 Speed New Orleans!

The logo for K1 Speed
The logo for K1 Speed

Located less than 10 miles from the French Quarter, K1 Speed New Orleans is nestled near the communities of Elmwood, Jefferson, Metairie, River Ridge, Harahan, and across the Mississippi River from Bridge City.

The 70,000 sq. ft. center will include all of the hallmarks that K1 Speed is known for, including the latest all-electric go karts imported from Italy: the Superleggero. This state-of-the-art kart propels racers - who are 58" or taller - to speeds of up to 45 mph, making it the fastest in the indoor kart racing industry. There will also be go karts for children 48" or taller. These Junior Karts can travel up to 20mph and provide a safe introduction for kids to the world of driving and motorsport.

The entertainment continues off-track as guests will enjoy an arcade stacked with video games, prize machines, air hockey, and a pool table. Those hungry or thirsty from a day of fun will want to recharge at the Paddock Lounge café which will serve items such as hamburgers, nachos, and wings in addition to Pepsi products and Red Bull energy drinks.

As much as K1 Speed is known for its Arrive & Drive go-kart racing experience, they're also known for hosting amazing events. From exciting birthday parties for people of all ages, to unique corporate events and team building activities, K1 Speed New Orleans will soon become a go-to venue for any occasion in the city.

K1 Speed New Orleans is anticipated to open by the end of November 2022. Once open, those interested can visit seven days a week. No reservations will be needed to enjoy their indoor kart racing experience. For more information, visit www.k1speed.com/new-orleans-location.html

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications. More information about K1 Speed can be found at http://www.k1speed.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k1-speed-expands-into-louisiana-with-new-orleans-go-kart-center-301666972.html

SOURCE K1 Speed INC

