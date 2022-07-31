K11 Group leads "Go Art-Tech Leadership Program 2022" to cultivate artistic creativity in the younger generation by providing free art-tech workshops and guided tours for underprivileged schoolchildren

HONG KONG, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K11 group has always been dedicated to popularising art and advocating the spirit of "creating shared value" to co-create a win-win with society. To provide more opportunities for underprivileged schoolchildren and teenagers to experience art culture and art creation, K11 MUSEA is taking the lead by partnering with Origin Charity Foundation and Hong Kong Multimedia Design Association (HKMMDA) to co-organise "Go Art-Tech Leadership Program 2022", offering free art tours and art-tech workshops to about 600 schoolchildren and teenagers aged 6 to 16, from now until mid-September. The program aims to enhance the participants' knowledge and interests in art and technology, and gear them up for future artistic development. In addition, K11's annual flagship event ART KARNIVAL has returned to K11 MUSEA in Hong Kong from now until mid-September. For the first time, the event will be extended to K11 sites in Mainland cities including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang, Wuhan, Shenyang and Tianjin to showcase a series of world-class artwork.

Mr. Clarence Leung, the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs (the third from the left), and Mr. Kenneth Fok JP, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and member of the Legislative Council (the second from the right) were invited to be the honourable guests to officiate the ceremony. Three representatives on behalf of the co-organizers presented certificates of appreciation to thank both of them.

K11 MUSEA fully supports the "Go Art-Tech Leadership Program 2022", the meaningful educational program which contains a series of art and cultural experience activities for participants. Through "K11 MUSEA ART KARNIVAL art tours" guided by professional docents, the participants will visit spectacular artworks from all over the world to enrich their knowledge of the concepts and the creation of artworks, and gain insights into art. The participants will also create their one-and-only NFTs with the tutor's guidance, get to know more about this worldwide hot trend during the "ART TECH plus creative workshop", and learn how to paint and draw with electronic tools in the "Digital Art Creative Workshop".

The Kick-off Ceremony of the "Go Art-Tech Leadership Program 2022" and the Opening Ceremony of K11 MUSEA ART KARNIVAL 2022 was held today after the first day of the program which was attended by 60 schoolchildren with their parents. During the ceremony, Mr. Clarence Leung, the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, and Mr. Kenneth Fok JP, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and member of the Legislative Council were invited to be the honourable guests to officiate the ceremony. Ms. Tiffany Lam, General Manager, Marketing, Innovative Department, K11 MUSEA, Ms. Daphne Koon, the chairlady of Origin Charity Foundation, and Mr. Aska Yeung, the chairman of HKMMDA, together on behalf of the co-organizers, presented certificates of appreciation to thank the participating organizations. The schoolchildren who joined the first-day program also received certificates of participation onstage as an encouragement. After the ceremony, Mr. Clarence Leung and Mr. Kenneth Fok joined the participants to appreciate the artworks and interacted with them.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all of the organizers for arranging such a meaningful program. In the future, I hope there will be more platforms for youngsters to cultivate different interests and allow them to have diversified development", said Mr. Clarence Leung, the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs.

"We truly believe that the key to build a sustainable future for Hong Kong is to offer more learning opportunities to the younger generation. We also believe that ART KARNIVAL will be one of the platforms for East-Meets-West international cultural exchange to align with the role of Hong Kong in our national development," said Ms. Tiffany Lam, General Manager, Marketing, Innovative Department, K11 MUSEA.

Non-profits Organizations and stakeholders in the community were invited to join the "Go Art- Tech Leadership Program 2022", namely Youth Guardian Foundation, Sham Shui Po District Branch of Hong Kong Association of Youth Development, Kwai Tsing District Branch of Hong Kong Association of Youth Development, and the office of Ms. Lau Pui Yuk, member of Shum Shui Po District Council. In the hope of benefiting more disadvantaged young people, the organizers maintain active communication with other stakeholders in the community. The ART KARNIVAL, first held in K11 MUSEA last year, aims at popularising art by showcasing world class art pieces. It returns Hong Kong K11 MUSEA from 29th July to 11th September with astonishing artworks from international and local famous artists, including Japanese master artist Chiharu Shiota, contemporary Chinese artist Zhang Enli, the late "Godfather of conceptual art", John Baldessari, and famous local sculptor Adrian Wong. The public can sign up for the ART KARNIVAL free guided tour at K11 MUSEA official website (URL: https://www.k11musea.com/happenings/art- karnival-tour-july-september/ ) to appreciate and comprehend the artworks deeper.

The guests and the participants took group photo together at the end of the kick-off ceremony.

About K11 Group

K11 Group is a unique concept brand that combines culture and commerce, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the Group encourages a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (GFA 2.80 million sq m) in 10 cities across Greater China. In addition to its flagship K11 MUSEA, 11 SKIES and K11 Art Malls, the Group operates K11 ATELIER, K11 ARTUS and K11 Select. In addition, it cultivates cultural richness through the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, alongside educational platforms like K11 KULTURE ACADEMY & K11 Future Taskforce.

About K11 MUSEA

About Origin Charity Foundation

[Origin] implies the birth and beginning of all lives and objects. We dedicate our services in caring for all people from every living standard as well as putting our beliefs in practice.

In 2008, a group of like minded youth established Origin Charity Foundation under the impact of the 512 Sichuan earthquake's aftermath. With the ideals of "Providing aid to those in need" and "To contribute to the country's development" .

Since the establishment of the Origin Charity Foundation, we have persistently developed the charity business, including the construction of schools and healthcare centres at areas of poverty in China, as well as carrying out voluntary education, visits, setting up scholarship programs and funding for students in need.

The Foundation also greatly cares for the development of young children and teenagers. We actively cooperate with different organizations to expose teenagers to different sectors to create an imaginative future generation. In the meantime we also care for local under privileged groups through volunteering services and supply care packages to provide Hong Kong with positive energy.

About Hong Kong Multimedia Design Association (HKMMDA)

Hong Kong Multimedia Design Association (HKMMDA) is a platform aims to empower the growth of the multimedia design industry and bridging the experience with youth design lovers by mentoring and expanding the community.

We are a group of industry media specialists across sectors that pending our next generation to growth and contribute to the Hong Kong multimedia industry. And hence, we believe that we can share our experience and knowledge systematically and sustainably with other peoples through forming a better community for our designers.

With the rapid growth of digital media and technology nowadays, multimedia design becomes a key role of communication in the digital world. Combining visual computing, music composition, sound design, photographic imaging, and motion graphic with creative design, all composites of media can be performed both commercially and artistically which entertain audience and benefit the society. Hence, we strongly believe that supporting and mentoring our next generations to reunion the industry is of prior importance to the growth of Hong Kong multimedia environment.

