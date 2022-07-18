U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.00
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,296.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.00
    +42.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    -0.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    +8.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0111
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1900
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1100
    -0.3460 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,022.07
    -179.91 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.37
    +22.36 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

K11's First Flagship Project in the Chinese Mainland Officially Named K11 ECOAST, Creating A New Harbourfront Cultural Retail Destination in the Greater Bay Area

·7 min read

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A one-of-a-kind commercial complex worth RMB10 billion and jointly developed by New World Development Company Limited (the parent company of K11) and China Merchants Shekou Holdings in Shenzhen, was officially named K11 ECOAST.

Located in Prince Bay, Nanshan, Shenzhen, and with a total GFA of 228,500 sq. meters, K11 ECOAST is K11's first flagship project in the Chinese mainland consisting of K11 Art Mall, K11 HACC multi-purpose art space, K11 ATELIER office building, and the Promenade. The inspiration for the name "K11 ECOAST" combines the concept of green development alongside the conservation of waterfront resources. The complex is dedicated to promoting a sustainable, circular lifestyle and integrated the concept of environmental protection through the power of creativity, culture, and innovation.

Scheduled to open at the end of 2024, K11 ECOAST will be the new harbourfront cultural retail destination and circular economy trailblazer in the Greater Bay Area.

Aerial View of K11 ECOAST
Aerial View of K11 ECOAST

Globally renowned artists and designers forge K11 ECOAST into a new creative cultural benchmark in the Greater Bay Area

Blessed with unique geographic advantages in winding promenades and breathtaking seascapes, K11 ECOAST will impress visitors with natural beauty and the extraordinary experiences it provides. Upholding the core values of Art, People, and Nature, K11 ECOAST has partnered with 50 world-leading artists and architects to create the most aesthetic and impactful of China's seaside art districts.

A team of architects of K11 ECOAST includes David Chipperfield, a renowned UK architect, one of only eight architects honored with a knighthood and the designer of Shanghai West Bund Museum, OMA which designed the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing, and leading Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, celebrated for his integration of nature and architecture. The three architectural masters delve into the elaborate balance between architecture and nature, skillfully harmonizing the architectural design with the coastal landscape, birthing a new hot spot and destination for creative culture and eco-friendly life in the Greater Bay Area.   

“FLOATING GARDEN PAVILION”, Rooftop installation at K11, by Sou Fujimoto
“FLOATING GARDEN PAVILION”, Rooftop installation at K11, by Sou Fujimoto

As a vanguard for cultural retail, K11 strives to promote and incubate the soft power of Chinese culture, leading every visitor into a journey of imagination. K11 HACC multi-purpose art space proactively combines a variety of contemporary arts and creative culture to offer an ideal exhibition and activity platform for artists, designers, and art organizations. So far, partnerships have been established with leading art and cultural institutions around the world to build the ecology of the space. World renowned names like MoMA PS1, the Centre Pompidou, the New Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Palais de Tokyo are onboard. K11 HACC gathers cultural and artistic vanguards and joins hands with famous curators to present a splendid contemporary artistic world.

K11 HACC at K11 ECOAST will create a compelling space for artistic communication through a collection of contemporary masterpieces from around the world, and act as a grand stage for up-and-coming Chinese artists to stimulate creativity, enrich urban living, and establish an inspirational cultural and artistic hub.

Visual Rendering of K11 HACC multi-purpose art space
Visual Rendering of K11 HACC multi-purpose art space

The K11 Art Mall will allow visitors to enjoy outstanding artworks contributed by foreign artists in honor of Shenzhen's unique culture, including public art pieces by two female sculptors--Phyllida Barlow from the UK and Monika Sosnowska from Poland.

K11 is the force behind the "Art + Commerce" model, creating added value for businesses and promoting the development of local art and culture within a commercially defined space. The concept of integrating art and people with business is embodied in all aspects of the K11 ECOAST layout, from its split-level entryway design to its 270° sea view restaurants, pet-friendly environment and the immersive multi-sensory artistic experience offered. With a keen focus on long-term social development, cooperation is underway with New World Group, which boasts a huge ecosystem of over 14 million members and creates share values with communities. Partnerships like these help to deliver a more diversified commercial experience with artistic and cultural features, attracting new generations in pursuit of cultural and spiritual trends.

Largest Total LEED Platinum Pre-Certified Cluster of Buildings in the Greater Bay Area

K11 ECOAST was designed and constructed in accordance with China's 14th Five-Year Plan national guidelines on environmental protection and sustainable development for the circular economy. Echoing the "Zero-Waste City" building pilot program undertaken in Shenzhen, K11 ECOAST capitalized on the opportunity to act as a pioneer by integrating circular economy principles into its design and operations, remarkably reducing waste, and ensuring environmental protection in architectural design, food, fashion, and education. As a result, waste has been reduced significantly, ensuring better environmental protection and a greener, safer, more enjoyable retail experience for visitors.

K11 ECOAST embraces the "Sponge City" concept for sustainable stormwater management, alleviating pressure on the city's existing drainage system. Featuring 60,000 sq. meters of outdoor landscaping, the largest among all K11 projects, K11 ECOAST fully incorporates green and healthy building concepts into its design using renewable energy, recyclable materials, and hospital-grade air filtering systems. K11 ECOAST consists of three WELL pre-certified and LEED Platinum pre-certified buildings at the highest certification level, making it the largest total LEED Platinum pre-certified cluster of buildings in the Greater Bay Area. 

K11 ECOAST Contributes to City-Industry Convergence and Win-Win in the Greater Bay Area

Located in the Nanshan District of Shenzhen, a core Greater Bay Area city, K11 ECOAST boasts an infrastructural network highlighted by multiple integrated transportation systems and a one-hour living circle that extends to 30 million people and an area of significant influence in many Asian countries.

With the Belt and Road guidelines, Shenzhen is committed to building itself into the most competitive international consumer hub city. Here, K11 ECOAST, together with numerous international brands, will unlock the local consumption potential and drive internationalized consumption in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area. In the meantime, Shenzhen is implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and taking the lead in creating a model city which embraces the harmonious coexistence of people and nature, which acts as the constant driving force behind the sustainable development of K11 ECOAST. Backed by Shenzhen's keen innovation spirit and huge market potential, an incentive for the constant upgrading of brands, K11 ECOAST will make fantastic contributions to economic development in the Greater Bay Area.

Visual Rendering of K11
Visual Rendering of K11

Integrating arts, commerce, and the circular economy, K11 ECOAST is destined to become a harbourfront cultural retail destination in the Greater Bay Area, pushing high-quality economic and social development and advocating for trendy, high-end consumption.

About K11 Group:

K11 Group is a unique concept brand that combines culture and commerce, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the Group encourages a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture, and innovation. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (GFA 2.80 million sq.m) in 10 cities across the Greater China. In addition to its flagship K11 MUSEA, 11 SKIES, and K11 Art Malls, the Group operates K11 ATELIER, K11 ARTUS, and K11 Select. In addition, it cultivates cultural richness through the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, alongside educational platforms like K11 KULTURE ACADEMY & K11 Future Taskforce.

About K11 ECOAST:

K11 ECOAST, located in Prince Bay, Nanshan, Shenzhen, is the harbourfront cultural retail destination and circular economy trailblazer in the Greater Bay Area. Scheduled to open at the end of 2024, the project includes the K11 Art Mall, K11 HACC multi-purpose art space, K11 ATELIER office building, and the Promenade, with a total GFA of 228,500 m2.

Upholding the K11 brand's core values of Art, People, and Nature, K11 ECOAST is determined to break through the conventional business models to integrate international art and culture into commercial development, cultivating a unique cultural retail experience. K11 ECOAST does not simply bring together prestigious international brands while keeping a finger on the pulse of high-end fashion – it collects contemporary masterpieces from around the world, and serve as a grand stage for budding Chinese artists. Together, they are furnishing a cultural and artistic hub to nourish inspiration – creating a new milestone in cultural retail.

Located in the Greater Bay Area, an area with endless potential, K11 ECOAST will soon become the flagship and crown jewel of K11. The Greater Bay Area will continue to promote the development of a creative and green economy leverages its innovative advantages alongside Shenzhen, and create a richer, more imaginative commercial experience and forger a stronger connection with the world.

SOURCE K11 ECOAST

Recommended Stories

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • China expedites local govt debt issuance to bolster capital of smaller banks

    China's banking regulator has worked with the finance ministry and central bank to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds to help supplement the capital of small and medium-sized banks, China Banking and Insurance News reported. The central government will take multiple measures to enhance the capitalisation of small and medium-sized banks and build up their resistance to risks, the state-run newspaper reported late on Sunday, citing an unnamed official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread COVID lockdowns.

  • Is Gap Too Far Gone?

    The once-iconic apparel company Gap and its value-tier brand, Old Navy, are seemingly fading into irrelevance. After Old Navy’s head departed in April, the company said Monday that its chief executive officer, was stepping down. The missteps under Ms. Syngal’s tenure—poor supply-chain management and declines at Old Navy—were especially surprising given her record of success managing both when she helmed Old Navy until 2020.

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-ElectionsTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passiv

  • Treasury Market’s Main Battleground Has Shifted Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The principal fault lines in the US bond market have re-located. An emerging consensus that the Federal Reserve will finish raising interest rates this year has investors grappling with what happens after that.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-El

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Inflation problems persist — no thanks to consumer resilience

    We’ve discussed how Fed-sponsored market beatings would continue until we got “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation was coming down.

  • ‘She has no ambition’: I make $100,000. I’m buying a home before the wedding. My fiancée earns $50,000 and has $20,000 in student debt. What’s a fair prenup?

    'My family isn’t thrilled about the relationship for a few reasons. My girlfriend doesn’t have a stable career.'

  • Yellen says U.S. aims to move ahead with global minimum corporate tax despite setback

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -The United States will look for every opportunity to move ahead and enact a global minimum corporate tax agreement despite the opposition of a key Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, to raising corporate taxes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen told reporters on Saturday that finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies reached strong consensus about many issues, including the need to address a worsening food security crisis, despite differences over Russia's war in Ukraine that prevented the leaders from issuing a joint statement. Manchin, who holds the pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, this week said he would not support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans.

  • All Jobs Businesses Cut in Pandemic Are Back, but Not Where They Were Lost

    U.S. economy has more e-commerce and white-collar jobs than in early 2020, but restaurant and government employment lag behind

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Fear & Greed Index on the Border of the “Fear” Zone

    Bitcoin extended its winning streak to four sessions on Saturday to support a Fear & Index rise to 24/100. A return to the Fear zone is now the key.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’

  • Earnings season heats up amid renewed recession calls: What to know this week

    The stakes are high on Wall Street this week as quarterly results from names including Netflix, Tesla, and Twitter kick the earnings season into full swing.

  • A Recession for Thee but Not for Me

    A lot of companies think a recession might be coming. The second-quarter earnings season will get under way in earnest in the coming week, with companies including Goldman Sachs Johnson & Johnson Netflix and Tesla slated to report results. Analysts have a fairly dour take, estimating that earnings per share at companies in the S&P 500 will be up just 5.6% from a year earlier, a step down from the first quarter’s 11.4% gain.

  • US Mortgage Rates Jump on US Inflation Numbers

    US nonfarm payrolls and inflation figures drove mortgage rates higher. Economic uncertainty limited the upside following a tumble from the week prior.

  • ANZ to Buy Australian Regional Lender Suncorp Bank for A$4.9 Bln

    Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said it has agreed to buy regional lender Suncorp Bank for about 4.9 billion Australian dollars ($3.3 billion), in a deal that could accelerate growth of its retail and commercial businesses. The acquisition of Suncorp Bank from Suncorp Group Ltd. will be funded by selling new shares to raise about A$3.5 billion and from existing capital, ANZ said Monday. The entitlement offer price of A$18.90/share is a 12.7% discount to ANZ's last closing price.

  • When will inflation peak? Consumers and economists see light at the end of the tunnel (but it’s a long tunnel)

    Consumers think inflation still has to boil over before it cools, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest read on people’s economic expectations. Consumers said they expect inflation to come down to 3.6% in the next three years, according to the New York Fed’s ongoing Survey of Consumer Expectations, which was released ahead of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index. More immediately, consumers think the housing market will cool somewhat.

  • Earnings Season Off to Slow Start, Clouding the Outlook for Stocks

    Early reports have refocused attention on some of the biggest challenges facing businesses, from the threat of an economic slowdown to the pressure from rising costs.

  • Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in Sept -report

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank is currently planning to raise interest rates by 50 or 75 basis points in its next scheduled monetary policy announcement in September, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday, citing one or more people involved in the matter. The central bank last month raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years and Chairman Thomas Jordan said soon afterwards that ongoing inflationary pressure meant further tightening would likely be needed. Data published last week showed Swiss inflation hit a 29-year high of 3.4% in June, more than economists had expected and the first time it has surpassed 3% since 2008.

  • Jet Fuel Prices in India Cut as Brent Hovers Around $100 Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil marketing firms in India lowered jet fuel prices by about 2%, their second cut this year, as Brent prices continue to correct on increasing pessimism about slowing growth. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-ElectionsState-run Indian Oil Corp L