K2 INTEGRITY OPENS FIRST OFFICE IN THE UAE

·3 min read

Located in Abu Dhabi, K2 Integrity's New Office Further Establishes the Company as an Integral and Permanent Fixture Within the UAE Financial System

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the preeminent financial crimes risk management, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm, today announced the launch of its first office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which will be located in Abu Dhabi Global Market and overseen by Daniel L. Glaser, Global Head of Jurisdictional Services for K2 Integrity and Head of its Washington, D.C. office.

K2 Integrity enjoys deep and historic relationships with both the UAE government and leading UAE financial institutions, advising on the full spectrum of matters relating to combatting financial crime, including money laundering, proliferation financing, terrorism financing and asset recovery. K2 Integrity will also be bringing to the UAE its world class expertise in innovative, cutting-edge areas, including digital assets, digital transformation, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, and ESG. The new office will enable K2 Integrity to better service its existing clients, as well as meet the growing risk and compliance needs of the country's public and private sectors. K2 Integrity's Abu Dhabi office will be managed on the ground by Richard Hills, who has 33 years of experience in law enforcement, financial intelligence, compliance, and technology.

"The UAE is among the most important international financial, trade and economic centers in the world. As such, its companies and financial institutions demand world class services," said Daniel Glaser. "K2 Integrity's Abu Dhabi office will partner with our clients to devise customized and innovative solutions to their risk management and compliance challenges."

Through K2 Integrity's new Abu Dhabi office, the UAE-based clients will continue to have direct access to K2 Integrity's comprehensive suite of services, including two of its recently launched offerings: the first-of-its-kind ESG Assessment Certification program and the Certified Risk Management Specialist – Global Sanctions (CRMS-GS) training module. The ESG Assessment Certification enables funds and managers to facilitate compliance global best practices and expectations in ESG, in keeping with the emerging scrutiny and focus on this important area. The Global Sanctions certification, offered through the firm's unique digital platform, provides participants across the private and public sectors with the expertise, skills, and judgment needed to understand and address the risks of global sanctions.

"K2 Integrity is committed to delivering innovative solutions to meet our client's varied needs," said Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz, Co-CEOs of K2 Integrity. "The opening of our UAE office is an important step in our continued evolution as a global company. This expansion into a vitally important region will allow us to continue to provide the type of customized, high-quality service and attention to our clients that defines K2 Integrity."

K2 Integrity's global practice is led by some of the world's most prominent experts in their fields. They include Daniel Glaser, former Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department; Juan Zarate, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Combatting Terrorism; Chip Poncy, former head of the U.S. delegation to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF); Bryan Stirewalt, former Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority; Mariano Federici, former Chairman of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units; and Darren Matthews, former Managing Director at Nexus Risk Management.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future.

With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London, and Abu Dhabi, and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners
pro-k2integrity@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k2-integrity-opens-first-office-in-the-uae-301619950.html

SOURCE K2 Integrity

