K3 Business Technology Group plc's (LON:KBT) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

K3 Business Technology Group plc's (LON:KBT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.6x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does K3 Business Technology Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for K3 Business Technology Group, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this good revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on K3 Business Technology Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, K3 Business Technology Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.0% gain to the company's revenues. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 5.1% overall drop in revenue. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 15% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that K3 Business Technology Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

What We Can Learn From K3 Business Technology Group's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It's no surprise that K3 Business Technology Group maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

