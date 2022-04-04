U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,724.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.75
    +56.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.78
    +0.51 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    +10.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1010
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.31 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7310
    +0.2410 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,151.55
    -64.39 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.46
    +46.19 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.73
    +16.83 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

K92 Mining Announces Filing of Technical Report for Updated Kora Resource Estimate and Maiden Judd Resource Estimate

K92 Mining Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • KNT
  • KNTNF
K92 Mining Inc.
K92 Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) announces that it has filed a technical report (the “Technical Report”) containing an updated resource estimate on the Kora gold deposit and a maiden resource estimate on the Judd deposit, in Papua New Guinea. The Technical Report, titled, “Independent Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update Kora and Judd Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” dated March 31, 2022, with an effective date of January 20, 2022, was prepared by Andrew Kohler (Geol), PGCert (Geostatistics), MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, and Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons), M.Sc., MAIG. Refer to the Company’s news release dated February 23, 2022, for a summary of the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) and on the K92 website at www.k92mining.com.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Judd deposits at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Project, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, assumptions contained in the preliminary economic assessment, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewe