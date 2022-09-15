U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

K92 Mining Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30

K92 Mining Inc.
·2 min read
K92 Mining Inc.
K92 Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) an industry leading gold mining company, is pleased to announce that is has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange’s 2022 TSX30, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. KNT ranked 11th on the 2022 list based on a share price appreciation of 337% over the three-year period.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes companies that have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries and for their investors. K92 is extremely proud to be among the 30 companies on this year’s list, acknowledging the significant success that the Company has had growing its business.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “Being recognized as one of the top performing companies on the TSX over the past three years is a major accomplishment for our company, our investors, and our various stakeholders who have increasingly benefited from the success of the Company. The recognition is particularly exceptional as we achieved this through a very challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years, the Company has delivered multiple milestones on production and exploration. On production, our Stage 2 Expansion was commissioned in 3Q 2020 to double plant throughput and our Stage 2A Expansion is underway to increase throughput a further 25%. We have very recently released our Integrated Mine Plan evaluating Stage 3 and Stage 4 Expansions which would increase production by up to 400% over the next four years. On exploration, K92 was awarded the 2021 Thayer Lindsley Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada for Best Global Discovery for Kora North. Since discovering Kora North, we have considerably grown our mineral resources, discovered the new Judd high-grade vein system underground, and recently announced a maiden inferred resource of 10.8 million oz gold equivalent, or 4.7 billion lbs copper equivalent, at the Blue Lake Porphyry. Exploration activity continues to ramp up and we are very excited about K92’s exploration potential.

Lastly, I am especially proud of how our team rose to the challenges over the last three years, showing a tremendous commitment and resourcefulness to the Company. The contributions of the Governments of Papua New Guinea and also Australia were a major factor in our success.”

Qualified Person

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Blue Lake resource estimates are based on a technical report titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Blue Lake Porphyry, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea,” with an effective date of August 1, 2022.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-416-4445.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Project DFS, and the Kainantu 2022 PEA, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; and (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 Pandemic; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


