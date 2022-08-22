U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.25
    -45.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,426.00
    -280.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,081.00
    -187.50 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.70
    -19.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +0.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0016
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +3.53 (+18.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0610
    +0.1310 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,291.02
    -99.63 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.91
    -46.69 (-8.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.65
    -17.72 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

K92 Mining Publishes Third Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Significant Achievements in ESG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
K92 Mining Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KNTNF
K92 Mining Inc.
K92 Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. This is K92’s third annual sustainability report, outlining the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and performance of the Company. The report builds on the progress of our reporting and disclosures including key metrics in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals and Mining Standard, and marks the start of K92’s alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) recommendations. A climate risk and opportunity assessment was completed, as well as a road map to further enhance K92’s climate management practices.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the K92 website at the following link: https://k92mining.com/responsible-mining/

Environment, Social and Governance Highlights:

  • 14% year-over-year increase in corporate tax and second-largest taxpayer in the mining industry in Papua New Guinea ($13.0 million paid in corporate tax).

  • 95% of workforce and 98% of contractors are PNG Nationals with priority hiring from local communities.

  • $0.9 million in total community investment.

  • 14% year-over-year Lost Time Incident (LTI) frequency reduction and once again operating with one of the best safety records in the Australasian region.

  • ~50% lower carbon intensity per gold equivalent ounce produced compared to the global average(1).

  • 1.5 million PGK ($450,000) from the COVID-19 Assistance Fund supporting Papua New Guinea National Government, Eastern Highlands and Morobe Provincial Governments and local communities’ efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Environment, Health, Safety, Social and Sustainability Committee of the Board (the “ESG Committee”) was established to provide oversight with respect to environment, climate change, health, safety, social, sustainability, and other public policy matters relevant to K92.

  • Beginning alignment with TCFD recommendations by conducting a climate risk and opportunity assessment to support a low carbon transition and to build climate resilience, developing a road map for improved climate management practices.

  • 10 million tree program participant supporting Papua New Guinea’s goal of planting one million new trees per year until 2030 and delivered 10,000 tree seedlings to schools around the Kainantu mine in 2021.

  • 63% of total expenditures locally procured since start of operations, supporting the long-term development of locally-owned businesses, which earned $15.5 million in 2021.

  • Establishment of Diversity and Inclusion Policy to formalize our stance on embracing individuality and differences, and expectations of our people.

  • Human Rights Policy established to confirm our commitment to respecting the human rights and dignity of all individuals within our operations, supply chain, and communities in which we operate.

  • Sustainable Agriculture Livelihoods program expanded, employing ~80% women to provide them with active income and business skills, and committing $300,000 to establish a new market complex in the town of Kainantu to encourage commerce.

  • Strong commitment to education and training, including a 160,074 PGK ($46,000) contribution to post-secondary scholarships for 48 qualifying students, a $13,600 investment in business training for 489 impacted landowners and community members, and 96 students graduating from our Adult Literacy Program in 2021. Three additional scholarships were awarded to the top 3rd year students in Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and Mineral processing, and in 2022, addition of a Women in Mining Scholarship.

  • Community access to clean water increased through an investment of $37,500 (materials, excludes labour cost) and commitment to providing impacted communities with fresh water by improving water lines and installing new water supply systems.

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Note (1): Based on S&P Global Market Intelligence 2020 data on a gold produced basis.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “It is with a tremendous sense of pride that we provide our various stakeholders K92’s 2021 Sustainability Report. The report demonstrates the far-reaching positive impact that the Kainantu Gold Mine continues to have on our local communities and Papua New Guinea, providing an update on our ESG practices, performance, and accomplishments.

The 2021 report continued the trend of increasing our disclosure to global frameworks, through commencing our alignment to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and developing a road map to further enhance our climate risk and opportunity management. We also completed a greenhouse gas emissions inventory, and I am pleased to report that the Kainantu Gold Mine is a low carbon mine, with an emissions intensity approximately 50% below peers per ounce produced. The emissions inventory also highlighted opportunities to materially reduce our emissions near-term. Work on this in conjunction with PNG Power is well underway.

It is important to highlight that these accomplishments were achieved during a particularly challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our workforce rose to the occasion, showing a strong commitment and dedication to the community, through continuity of many community projects, maintaining environmental commitments, while also increasing the economic benefit through expanding operations. The support of the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Government of Australia was also a major factor in our success.”

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 Pandemic; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our Common Shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; the fact that a feasibility studying of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability has not been prepared for the Kainantu Mine; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production, should mining occur. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Retreat Gains Steam; Warren Buffett Stock Hot, Musk Makes FSD Move

    Futures fell sharply as the market rally pulls back. Elon Musk will hike Tesla FSD prices. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday.

  • Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock

    Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Tesla has captivated the hearts of investors due to a variety of factors.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Applied Materials vs. ASML

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are the two largest semiconductor equipment makers in the world. Applied Materials is an American company that provides a wide range of equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductors, display panels, and solar products. ASML is a Dutch producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns into silicon wafers.

  • 3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

    It was a light week for dividend announcements. But Cboe Global Markets, Tapestry, and Winnebago Industries declared increases.

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer Is Proving Itself in a Tough Post-Covid Scenario

    The company deserves credit for taking steps to navigate the potential economic outcomes of vaccine sales slowing down

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, ExxonMobil, Valero Energy and Diamondback Energy

    HF Sinclair, ExxonMobil, Valero Energy and Diamondback Energy are included in this Analyst Blog.