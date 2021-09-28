U.S. markets closed

K92 Mining Sends Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

K92 Mining Inc.
·2 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT, OTCQX: KNTNF ) is pleased to announce it has mailed the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Due to the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, governmental recommendations and/or orders for physical distancing, restrictions on group gatherings, non-essential travel and business activities, we request that shareholders do not attend the meeting in person. Health and safety is a paramount value at K92 and to mitigate any risks to stakeholder, employees, partners and community members the Company will hold this year’s meeting by conference call. Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes in advance by proxy.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

  1. elect the eight (8) incumbent directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  2. re-appoint ProcewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company for the 2021 financial year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

  3. approve the adoption of the new Articles of Incorporation of the Company; and

  4. approve the adoption of the Share Compensation Plan of the Company.

The Board of Directors of K92 recommends that shareholders vote FOR of all proposed items.

The Company encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are on the Company’s website at https://k92mining.com/annual-general-meeting/

Shareholder Information and Questions

K92 shareholders who have questions about the management information circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


