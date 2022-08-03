U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Kabinet Prive Sdn Bhd Won the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia Under Fast Enterprise Category

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Kabinet Prive Sdn Bhd awarded the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.
Kabinet Prive Sdn Bhd awarded the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Kabinet Prive Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Retail industry.

Kabinet Privé is an independent multi-brand luxury retailer founded in 2012. It started as a preowned luxury platform for clients to monetize their wardrobes, and in 2015 focused on specializing in super-premium fashion and lifestyle as well as bespoke high jewelry. Building on the relationship with its international affluent clientele and luxury partners for over a decade, Kabinet Privé now also serves as a platform of personalized concierge services for all things luxury including custom-designed bespoke property, paintings, and luxury yachts.

Kabinet Privé's vision is to be the number one trusted independent multi-brand luxury retailer for timeless treasures in the world. Its mission is to provide a luxury experience, high-quality services, and confidentiality in providing its services and goods. Its corporate values are 'timeless, elegance and secure'.

Kabinet Privé has achieved consistent growth in revenue since 2017. It has successfully managed its operation office and physical boutiques as well as retaining all its staff (zero turnovers) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2018, 800 bags (normal leather + exotic leather) have been transacted with a total transacted value of RM170 million. Kabinet Privé has shipped and delivered the bags to more than 30 countries since its inception.

Kabinet Privé's competitive advantage includes a ready dispatch inventory – 100% physical stock and no virtual consignment and warehouse and in-transit insurance coverage – full-value, worldwide coverage by Liberty, FedEx, or DHL. Secure logistics by MalcaAmit and Ferrari. The company also provides expert authentication – 3 level authentication process and standardized condition grading and a 100% money-back guarantee with a zero return rate. Kabinet Privé's portfolio management covers valuation, trade-in, and upgrade to custom-designed bespoke pieces and door-to-door concierge.

Moving forward, Kabinet Privé aims to expand its collection size and be more aggressive in marketing and branding, and recruit more talents. It also plans to set up unlimited discovery channels in major cities such as New York, Dubai, and Shanghai with unlimited brand recognition/ exposure in the global luxury retail market. The company also seeks to increase collaboration with local and international designers and corporates, such as UOB private wealth management and Centurion AMEX, to secure partners internationally and organize trunk shows to showcase products.

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern
Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312
Email:  pohern@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

