Kadant Appoints Rebecca Martinez O’Mara to its Board of Directors

WESTFORD, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI), a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems, today announced the expansion of the board of directors from six to seven directors and the appointment of Rebecca Martinez O’Mara to its board of directors effective May 1, 2022. Ms. O’Mara was appointed to the class of directors the term for which expires at Kadant’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.



Ms. O’Mara served as the president of industrial services for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., a Fortune 500 manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware. She was previously vice president of services and solutions at Grundfos Holdings A/S, a global pump manufacturer, and prior to that was vice president of marketing, customer service and aftermarket at Sullair, LLC, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer. Ms. O’Mara is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association and is also a Chicago United Business Leaders of Color Honoree.

“I am pleased to welcome Rebecca to our board of directors,” said Jonathan Painter, chairman of the board of directors of Kadant Inc. “Kadant has a longstanding commitment to strong corporate governance and will benefit from Rebecca’s executive operational experience in industrial manufacturing. Her experiences in organizational management and sustainability initiatives will provide an important perspective, and I look forward to the contributions she will make to Kadant.”

Separately, Dr. William P. Tully, a director at Kadant since 2010, notified the board of directors that he will resign as a director effective January 1, 2023, at which time Kadant expects its board of directors will reduce the size of the board from seven to six members.

Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc., commented, “I want to thank Bill for his 12 years of service as a director at Kadant. His many contributions and valuable insights will be missed, and we wish him all the best in his retirement from the board.”

About Kadant

Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,900 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

