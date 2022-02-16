Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Kadant Inc

Record Revenue, EPS, and Cash Flow in Q4 2021

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Operating cash flow increased 51% to a record $61 million.

Free cash flow increased 47% to a record $56 million.

Bookings increased 17% to $231 million.

Revenue increased 30% to a record $219 million.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 48% to a record $2.07.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 50% to a record $2.31.

Net income increased 49% to $24 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $45 million and represented 20.5% of revenue.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Records Achieved in Each of the Following Metrics:

Operating cash flow increased 75% to $162 million.

Free cash flow increased 75% to $150 million.

Bookings increased 38% to $893 million.

Ending backlog of $310 million.

Revenue increased 24% to $787 million.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 51% to $7.21.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 57% to $7.83.

Net income increased 52% to $84 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 38% to $159 million and represented 20.3% of revenue.



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Free cash flow, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“Solid execution by our businesses led to an exceptional finish to a record-setting year,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer. “Improved operating leverage drove our adjusted EBITDA margin to 20.5 percent and generated record operating cash flow of $61 million in the fourth quarter. Strong demand for our wood processing equipment and robust aftermarket demand across all our operating segments led to strong bookings and a record backlog. Revenue in the fourth quarter was up 30 percent to a record $219 million benefiting from strong demand for both capital and parts that continued throughout most of 2021.

Story continues

“For the full-year 2021, our diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS increased more than 50 percent to $7.21 and $7.83, respectively. While supply chain issues, labor shortages, and raw materials inflation remain a challenge, our strong focus on operational excellence and our decentralized business structure have proven valuable in offsetting these headwinds. Our global team performed exceptionally well under challenging circumstances, and they deserve a lot of credit for the results we achieved in 2021.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to 2020

Revenue increased 30 percent to $218.5 million compared to $168.4 million in 2020. Organic revenue increased 18 percent, which excludes 12 percent from acquisitions. Gross margin was 42.4 percent compared to 44.1 percent in 2020.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 48 percent to $2.07 compared to $1.40 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 50 percent to $2.31 compared to $1.54 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2021 excludes $0.23 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2020 excludes $0.13 of impairment and restructuring costs and $0.01 of acquired backlog amortization. Net income was $24.2 million compared to $16.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 39 percent to $44.8 million compared to $32.1 million in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow increased 51 percent to a record $61.0 million compared to $40.3 million in 2020.

Bookings increased 17 percent to a record $230.8 million compared to $196.5 million in 2020. Organic bookings increased six percent, which excludes 11 percent from acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2021 compared to 2020

Revenue increased 24 percent to $786.6 million compared to $635.0 million in 2020. Organic revenue increased 15 percent, which excludes five percent from acquisitions and four percent from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 42.9 percent compared to 43.7 percent in 2020.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 51 percent to $7.21 compared to $4.77 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 57 percent to $7.83 compared to $5.00 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2021 excludes $0.60 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2020 excludes $0.19 of impairment and restructuring costs, $0.07 of acquisition-related costs, and a $0.03 discrete tax benefit. Net income was $84.0 million compared to $55.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 38 percent to $159.4 million and 20.3 percent of revenue compared to $115.9 million and 18.3 percent of revenue in 2020. Operating cash flow increased 75 percent to $162.4 million compared to $92.9 million in 2020.

Bookings increased 38 percent to $893.2 million compared to $648.5 million in 2020. Organic bookings increased 28 percent, which excludes six percent from acquisitions and four percent from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

“Our record backlog at the end of 2021 positions us well for a solid start to 2022,” Mr. Powell continued. "Project activity remains healthy and demand for parts has continued to show resiliency in the first weeks of 2022. Persistent supply chain challenges and future policy responses to inflationary pressures introduce less visibility into the latter half of 2022. That said, we expect to deliver strong financial performance in the coming year with full year GAAP diluted EPS of $8.50 to $8.70 on revenue of $870 to $890 million in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $8.55 to $8.75 in 2022, which excludes pre-tax amortization expense associated with acquisition-related backlog of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. The 2022 guidance includes a negative effect from foreign currency translation, which is lowering revenue by $12 million and adjusted diluted EPS by $0.15. For the first quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $212 to $217 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $1.95 to $2.05, and excluding $0.05 per diluted share of amortization expense associated with acquired backlog, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.00 to $2.10.

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors.” To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 9569006. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until March 18, 2022.

Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the fourth quarter and fiscal year results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.



The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

We present increases or decreases in organic revenue, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $19.6 million from acquisitions. Revenue in 2021 included $32.9 million from acquisitions and a $22.2 million favorable foreign currency effect.



Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment and restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, gain or loss on sale, and discrete tax items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.0 million in 2021 and $2.1 million in 2020.

Pre-tax gain on sale of $0.5 million in 2021.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $1.0 million in 2021.

Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.6 million in 2021 and $0.2 million in 2020.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $2.1 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.0 million in 2021 and $1.5 million ($2.1 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2020.

After-tax gain on sale of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.7 million ($1.0 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2021.

After-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021 and $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $1.5 million ($2.1 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2021.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $5.1 million in 2021 and $2.2 million in 2020.



Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.0 million in 2021 and $3.0 million in 2020.

Pre-tax gain on sale of $0.5 million.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $3.7 million in 2021 and $0.5 million in 2020.

Pre-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $1.3 million in 2021 and $0.5 million in 2020.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $4.3 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.0 million in 2021 and $2.2 million ($3.0 million net of tax of $0.8 million) in 2020.

After-tax gain on sale of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.

After-tax acquisition costs of $3.1 million ($3.7 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2021 and $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.

After-tax expense related to acquired backlog amortization of $1.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2021 and $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2020.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory of $3.0 million ($4.3 million net of tax of $1.3 million) in 2019.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021 and $0.3 million in 2020.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $12.8 million in 2021 and $7.6 million in 2020.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Revenue $ 218,516 $ 168,431 $ 786,579 $ 635,028 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 125,877 94,212 449,214 357,722 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 57,773 47,387 208,787 181,905 Research and development expenses 2,856 2,766 11,403 11,298 Impairment and other costs, net (h) 465 2,053 465 2,979 186,971 146,418 669,869 553,904 Operating Income 31,545 22,013 116,710 81,124 Interest Income 91 41 267 181 Interest Expense (1,324 ) (1,363 ) (4,821 ) (7,423 ) Other Expense, Net (33 ) (100 ) (104 ) (195 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 30,279 20,591 112,052 73,687 Provision for Income Taxes 5,919 4,210 27,171 17,948 Net Income 24,360 16,381 84,881 55,739 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (203 ) (174 ) (838 ) (543 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 24,157 $ 16,207 $ 84,043 $ 55,196 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.08 $ 1.41 $ 7.26 $ 4.81 Diluted $ 2.07 $ 1.40 $ 7.21 $ 4.77 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,606 11,513 11,579 11,482 Diluted 11,689 11,608 11,655 11,564 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 2, 2021 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 24,157 $ 2.07 $ 16,207 $ 1.40 Adjustments for the Following: Impairment and Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax (h) 980 0.08 1,543 0.13 Gain on Sale, Net of Tax (h) (391 ) (0.03 ) — — Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax (b) 725 0.06 — — Acquired Backlog Amortization, Net of Tax (c) 479 0.04 132 0.01 Acquired Profit in Inventory, Net of Tax (d) 1,484 0.13 — — Discrete Tax Items (419 ) (0.04 ) — — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 27,015 $ 2.31 $ 17,882 $ 1.54 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 2, 2021 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 84,043 $ 7.21 $ 55,196 $ 4.77 Adjustments for the Following: Impairment and Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax (h) 980 0.08 2,210 0.19 Gain on Sale, Net of Tax (h) (391 ) (0.03 ) — — Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax (b) 3,050 0.26 355 0.03 Acquired Backlog Amortization, Net of Tax (c) 973 0.08 407 0.04 Acquired Profit in Inventory, Net of Tax (d) 3,033 0.26 — — Discrete Tax Items (419 ) (0.04 ) (338 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 91,269 $ 7.83 $ 57,830 $ 5.00 Three Months Ended Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e) Revenue by Segment Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Increase Flow Control $ 78,019 $ 60,115 $ 17,904 $ 4,920 Industrial Processing 95,307 69,109 26,198 25,193 Material Handling 45,190 39,207 5,983 342 $ 218,516 $ 168,431 $ 50,085 $ 30,455 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63 % 67 % Twelve Months Ended Increase

Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e) Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Flow Control $ 288,788 $ 225,444 $ 63,344 $ 33,698 Industrial Processing 328,762 261,577 67,185 53,584 Material Handling 169,029 148,007 21,022 9,188 $ 786,579 $ 635,028 $ 151,551 $ 96,470 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 65 % 66 % Three Months Ended Increase

Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e) Bookings by Segment Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Flow Control $ 83,706 $ 61,878 $ 21,828 $ 8,892 Industrial Processing 94,924 94,759 165 (1,065 ) Material Handling 52,200 39,898 12,302 4,860 $ 230,830 $ 196,535 $ 34,295 $ 12,687 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 61 % 61 % Twelve Months Ended Increase

Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e) Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Flow Control $ 308,185 $ 228,591 $ 79,594 $ 49,346 Industrial Processing 402,325 273,644 128,681 111,280 Material Handling 182,668 146,242 36,426 20,221 $ 893,178 $ 648,477 $ 244,701 $ 180,847 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 59 % 65 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Business Segment Information Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Gross Margin: Flow Control 48.9 % 52.5 % 51.0 % 52.9 % Industrial Processing 40.2 % 42.3 % 40.1 % 41.3 % Material Handling 35.8 % 34.3 % 34.4 % 33.7 % 42.4 % 44.1 % 42.9 % 43.7 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 13,610 $ 14,170 $ 65,509 $ 51,530 Industrial Processing 22,120 10,824 66,569 42,971 Material Handling 4,602 4,034 17,543 14,375 Corporate (8,787 ) (7,015 ) (32,911 ) (27,752 ) $ 31,545 $ 22,013 $ 116,710 $ 81,124 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 16,839 $ 14,108 $ 72,680 $ 52,189 Industrial Processing 21,655 12,840 66,277 45,788 Material Handling 6,042 4,310 20,394 14,907 Corporate (8,787 ) (7,015 ) (32,911 ) (27,752 ) $ 35,749 $ 24,243 $ 126,440 $ 85,132 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 2,298 $ 1,141 $ 4,128 $ 2,808 Industrial Processing 1,692 663 6,412 3,123 Material Handling 1,090 372 2,211 1,539 Corporate 3 — 20 125 $ 5,083 $ 2,176 $ 12,771 $ 7,595 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Operating Cash Flow $ 61,010 $ 40,283 $ 162,420 $ 92,884 Less: Capital Expenditures (5,083 ) (2,176 ) (12,771 ) (7,595 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 55,927 $ 38,107 $ 149,649 $ 85,289 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 9,705 $ 8,074 $ 34,302 $ 31,334 Balance Sheet Data Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 94,161 $ 66,640 Accounts Receivable, net 117,209 91,540 Inventories 134,356 106,814 Contract Assets 8,626 7,576 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 107,989 84,642 Intangible Assets 199,343 160,965 Goodwill 396,887 351,753 Other Assets 73,641 57,641 $ 1,132,212 $ 927,571 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 59,250 $ 32,264 Debt Obligations 264,597 227,963 Other Borrowings 4,917 5,511 Other Liabilities 237,832 164,928 Total Liabilities 566,596 430,666 Stockholders' Equity 565,616 496,905 $ 1,132,212 $ 927,571





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 2, 2021 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 24,157 $ 16,207 $ 84,043 $ 55,196 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 203 174 838 543 Provision for Income Taxes 5,919 4,210 27,171 17,948 Interest Expense, Net 1,233 1,322 4,554 7,242 Other Expense, Net 33 100 104 195 Operating Income 31,545 22,013 116,710 81,124 Impairment and Restructuring Costs (h) 980 2,053 980 2,979 Gain on Sale (h) (515 ) — (515 ) — Acquisition Costs (b) 1,036 — 3,655 485 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) 635 177 1,326 544 Acquired Profit in Inventory (d) 2,068 — 4,284 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 35,749 24,243 126,440 85,132 Depreciation and Amortization 9,070 7,897 32,976 30,790 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 44,819 $ 32,140 $ 159,416 $ 115,922 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 20.5 % 19.1 % 20.3 % 18.3 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 13,610 $ 14,170 $ 65,509 $ 51,530 Impairment and Restructuring Costs (Income) (h) 980 (62 ) 980 659 Acquisition Costs (b) 967 — 2,710 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) 46 — 399 — Acquired Profit in Inventory (d) 1,236 — 3,082 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 16,839 14,108 72,680 52,189 Depreciation and Amortization 2,494 1,604 7,967 6,333 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 19,333 $ 15,712 $ 80,647 $ 58,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 24.8 % 26.1 % 27.9 % 26.0 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 22,120 $ 10,824 $ 66,569 $ 42,971 Impairment and Restructuring Costs (h) — 1,933 — 2,138 Gain on Sale (h) (515 ) — (515 ) — Acquisition Costs (b) 50 — 163 485 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 83 60 194 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 21,655 12,840 66,277 45,788 Depreciation and Amortization 3,325 3,371 13,407 12,969 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 24,980 $ 16,211 $ 79,684 $ 58,757 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 26.2 % 23.5 % 24.2 % 22.5 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 4,602 $ 4,034 $ 17,543 $ 14,375 Restructuring Costs — 182 — 182 Acquisition Costs (b) 19 — 782 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) 589 94 867 350 Acquired Profit in Inventory (d) 832 — 1,202 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 6,042 4,310 20,394 14,907 Depreciation and Amortization 3,221 2,862 11,474 11,278 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 9,263 $ 7,172 $ 31,868 $ 26,185 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 20.5 % 18.3 % 18.9 % 17.7 %





Corporate Operating Loss $ (8,787 ) $ (7,015 ) $ (32,911 ) $ (27,752 ) Depreciation and Amortization 30 60 128 210 EBITDA (a) $ (8,757 ) $ (6,955 ) $ (32,783 ) $ (27,542 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents transaction costs associated with our acquisitions. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents expense within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period. (h) The fourth quarter and full-year 2021 include an intangible asset impairment charge of $499, restructuring and other costs of $481, and a gain on the sale of a building of $515 ($391 after tax). The fourth quarter of 2020 includes an intangible asset impairment charge of $1,861 ($1,389 after tax) and restructuring costs of $192 ($154 after tax), and the full-year 2020 includes an intangible asset impairment charge of $1,861 ($1,389 after tax) and restructuring costs of $1,118 ($821 after tax).

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,900 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating and financial results; adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

