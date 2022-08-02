U.S. markets closed

Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Kadant Inc
·19 min read
In this article:
WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Bookings increased 25% to $266 million.

  • Revenue increased 13% to $222 million.

  • Net income increased 14% to $26 million.

  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 14% to $2.24.

  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11% to $2.24.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to a record $46 million and represented 20.7% of revenue.

  • Operating cash flow decreased 58% to $19 million.

  • Backlog was a record $379 million.

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“Our strong performance continued into the second quarter with outstanding bookings and record adjusted EBITDA,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “In the second quarter we delivered solid margins and revenue growth of 13 percent led by our Flow Control segment. Our global workforce once again navigated through supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to deliver remarkable value to our customers. New order activity from both aftermarket parts and capital contributed to a sixth consecutive record quarterly backlog placing us in an excellent position to finish the year strong.”

Second Quarter 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased 13 percent to $221.6 million compared to $195.8 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased eight percent, which excludes a 10 percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.3 percent compared to 43.6 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 14 percent to $2.24 compared to $1.96 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11 percent to $2.24 compared to $2.01 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.05 of acquisition costs in 2021. Net income increased 14 percent to $26.2 million compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to a record $46.0 million and represented 20.7 percent of revenue compared to $41.3 million and 21.1 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 58 percent to $18.8 million compared to $44.4 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital to support shipments in the second half of 2022.

Bookings increased 25 percent to $265.9 million compared to $213.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased 17 percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions and a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
"We are pleased with the exceptionally strong first half of 2022 and our record backlog has us positioned well for the year,” Mr. Powell continued. "As we look ahead to the second half of 2022, we continue to see good levels of project activity despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. However, we expect industrial demand to moderate as consumer demand slows in response to actions taken by governments and central banks to control inflation.

"We are raising the lower end of our revenue guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $885 to $905 million. We are maintaining our GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $10.05 to $10.25, which includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.04 of acquisition-related costs, and a $0.01 impairment charge. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00. The 2022 guidance includes a negative effect from foreign currency translation, lowering revenue guidance by $45 million and adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.49. For the third quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.99 to $2.09 on revenue of $211 to $218 million."

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. Please note that there is a new process to access the webcast. To listen to the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com to access the webcast link. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by either clicking here or the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through September 2, 2022.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 included $19.9 million from acquisitions and a $9.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first six months of 2022 included $39.9 million from acquisitions and a $12.9 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
        
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $6.9 million in 2022 and $2.1 million in 2021.

First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2021.

  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.

  • Pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.

  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.7 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2021.

  • After-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $9.8 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2021.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Consolidated Statement of Income

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

Revenue

 

$

221,649

 

 

$

195,811

 

 

$

448,129

 

 

$

368,274

 

Costs and Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

125,611

 

 

 

110,493

 

 

 

253,880

 

 

 

207,241

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

55,319

 

 

 

49,267

 

 

 

114,487

 

 

 

98,698

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,251

 

 

 

3,041

 

 

 

6,329

 

 

 

5,898

 

 

Gain on sale and other expense, net (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,008

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

184,181

 

 

 

162,801

 

 

 

354,688

 

 

 

311,837

 

Operating Income

 

 

37,468

 

 

 

33,010

 

 

 

93,441

 

 

 

56,437

 

Interest Income

 

 

277

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

121

 

Interest Expense

 

 

(1,366

)

 

 

(1,066

)

 

 

(2,600

)

 

 

(2,177

)

Other Expense, Net

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(48

)

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

36,360

 

 

 

31,976

 

 

 

91,179

 

 

 

54,333

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

9,951

 

 

 

8,949

 

 

 

23,329

 

 

 

14,510

 

Net Income

 

 

26,409

 

 

 

23,027

 

 

 

67,850

 

 

 

39,823

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

(239

)

 

 

(163

)

 

 

(488

)

 

 

(398

)

Net Income Attributable to Kadant

 

$

26,170

 

 

$

22,864

 

 

$

67,362

 

 

$

39,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

1.97

 

 

$

5.78

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

$

3.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

11,660

 

 

 

11,579

 

 

 

11,645

 

 

 

11,566

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

11,689

 

 

 

11,650

 

 

 

11,672

 

 

 

11,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

 

July 2,
2022

 

 

July 2,
2022

 

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 3,
2021

Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported

 

$

26,170

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

22,864

 

$

1.96

Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

0.05

 

Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

 

$

26,170

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

23,442

 

$

2.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 3,
2021

Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported

 

$

67,362

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

$

39,425

 

$

3.39

Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale (b)

 

 

(15,143

)

 

 

(1.30

)

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

59

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

0.15

 

Impairment Costs

 

 

135

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)

 

 

387

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

65

 

 

0.01

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

 

$

52,800

 

 

$

4.52

 

 

$

41,220

 

$

3.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Increase
Excluding

Revenue by Segment

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

Increase

 

Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)

Flow Control

 

$

85,220

 

 

$

70,762

 

 

$

14,458

 

$

5,458

Industrial Processing

 

 

84,402

 

 

 

82,681

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

5,219

Material Handling

 

 

52,027

 

 

 

42,368

 

 

 

9,659

 

 

4,312

 

 

 

 

$

221,649

 

 

$

195,811

 

 

$

25,838

 

$

14,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue

 

 

66

%

 

 

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

Increase
Excluding

 

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

Increase

 

Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)

Flow Control

 

$

171,046

 

 

$

134,516

 

 

$

36,530

 

$

16,685

Industrial Processing

 

 

177,487

 

 

 

151,835

 

 

 

25,652

 

 

30,405

Material Handling

 

 

99,596

 

 

 

81,923

 

 

 

17,673

 

 

5,796

 

 

 

 

$

448,129

 

 

$

368,274

 

 

$

79,855

 

$

52,886

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue

 

 

65

%

 

 

66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Increase
Excluding

Bookings by Segment

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

Increase

 

Acquisitions
and FX (e)

Flow Control

 

$

97,347

 

 

$

71,819

 

 

$

25,528

 

$

15,187

Industrial Processing

 

 

109,883

 

 

 

101,899

 

 

 

7,984

 

 

11,946

Material Handling

 

 

58,675

 

 

 

39,447

 

 

 

19,228

 

 

9,610

 

 

 

 

$

265,905

 

 

$

213,165

 

 

$

52,740

 

$

36,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings

 

 

59

%

 

 

60

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

Increase
Excluding

 

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

Increase

 

Acquisitions
and FX (e)

Flow Control

 

$

197,458

 

 

$

147,818

 

 

$

49,640

 

$

28,565

Industrial Processing

 

 

216,227

 

 

 

188,505

 

 

 

27,722

 

 

33,095

Material Handling

 

 

118,315

 

 

 

81,331

 

 

 

36,984

 

 

19,077

 

 

 

 

$

532,000

 

 

$

417,654

 

 

$

114,346

 

$

80,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings

 

 

59

%

 

 

62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Business Segment Information

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

Gross Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control

 

52.8

%

 

52.8

%

 

52.6

%

 

53.0

%

 

 

Industrial Processing

 

38.4

%

 

40.1

%

 

38.5

%

 

40.3

%

 

 

Material Handling

 

35.9

%

 

34.9

%

 

36.1

%

 

34.8

%

 

 

 

 

43.3

%

 

43.6

%

 

43.3

%

 

43.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Operating Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control

 

$

22,707

 

 

$

19,324

 

 

$

44,432

 

 

$

34,770

 

 

 

Industrial Processing (i)

 

 

15,285

 

 

 

17,248

 

 

 

53,444

 

 

 

28,354

 

 

 

Material Handling (i)

 

 

8,701

 

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

14,545

 

 

 

9,450

 

 

 

Corporate (i)

 

 

(9,225

)

 

 

(8,843

)

 

 

(18,980

)

 

 

(16,137

)

 

 

 

 

$

37,468

 

 

$

33,010

 

 

$

93,441

 

 

$

56,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control

 

$

22,707

 

 

$

19,563

 

 

$

44,276

 

 

$

36,006

 

 

 

Industrial Processing

 

 

15,285

 

 

 

17,301

 

 

 

34,011

 

 

 

28,494

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

8,701

 

 

 

5,619

 

 

 

15,262

 

 

 

10,062

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

(9,225

)

 

 

(8,843

)

 

 

(18,980

)

 

 

(16,137

)

 

 

 

 

$

37,468

 

 

$

33,640

 

 

$

74,569

 

 

$

58,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control

 

$

1,031

 

 

$

368

 

 

$

1,556

 

 

$

702

 

 

 

Industrial Processing (h)

 

 

5,073

 

 

 

1,191

 

 

 

7,025

 

 

 

2,995

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

843

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,947

 

 

$

2,059

 

 

$

9,815

 

 

$

4,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Cash Flow and Other Data

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

Operating Cash Flow

 

$

18,797

 

 

$

44,386

 

 

$

42,565

 

 

$

63,478

 

Less: Capital Expenditures (h)

 

 

(6,947

)

 

 

(2,059

)

 

 

(9,815

)

 

 

(4,318

)

Free Cash Flow (a)

 

$

11,850

 

 

$

42,327

 

 

$

32,750

 

 

$

59,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

$

8,486

 

 

$

7,716

 

 

$

17,931

 

 

$

15,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

July 2,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

 

 

 

 

 

$

78,026

 

$

94,161

Accounts Receivable, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

124,704

 

 

117,209

Inventories

 

 

 

 

 

 

156,426

 

 

134,356

Contract Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,861

 

 

8,626

Property, Plant, and Equipment, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

105,919

 

 

107,989

Intangible Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

183,317

 

 

199,343

Goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

384,109

 

 

396,887

Other Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,641

 

 

73,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,124,003

 

$

1,132,212

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

 

 

 

$

55,924

 

$

59,250

Debt Obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

223,817

 

 

264,597

Other Borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,495

 

 

4,917

Other Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

233,603

 

 

237,832

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

517,839

 

 

566,596

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

606,164

 

 

565,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,124,003

 

$

1,132,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

 

July 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2021

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Kadant

 

$

26,170

 

 

$

22,864

 

 

$

67,362

 

 

$

39,425

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

239

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

9,951

 

 

 

8,949

 

 

 

23,329

 

 

 

14,510

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

2,221

 

 

 

2,056

 

 

 

Other Expense, Net

 

 

19

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

37,468

 

 

 

33,010

 

 

 

93,441

 

 

 

56,437

 

 

 

Gain on Sale (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,190

)

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(218

)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (a)

 

 

37,468

 

 

 

33,640

 

 

 

74,569

 

 

 

58,425

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

8,486

 

 

 

7,689

 

 

 

17,228

 

 

 

15,315

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

 

$

45,954

 

 

$

41,329

 

 

$

91,797

 

 

$

73,740

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)

 

 

20.7

%

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flow Control

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

22,707

 

 

$

19,324

 

 

$

44,432

 

 

$

34,770

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(218

)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (a)

 

 

22,707

 

 

 

19,563

 

 

 

44,276

 

 

 

36,006

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

2,297

 

 

 

1,568

 

 

 

4,644

 

 

 

3,140

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

 

$

25,004

 

 

$

21,131

 

 

$

48,920

 

 

$

39,146

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

28.6

%

 

 

29.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial Processing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (i)

 

$

15,285

 

 

$

17,248

 

 

$

53,444

 

 

$

28,354

 

 

 

Gain on Sale (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,190

)

 

 

 

 

 

Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (a)

 

 

15,285

 

 

 

17,301

 

 

 

34,011

 

 

 

28,494

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

3,080

 

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

6,354

 

 

 

6,741

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

 

$

18,365

 

 

$

20,704

 

 

$

40,365

 

 

$

35,235

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material Handling

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (i)

 

$

8,701

 

 

$

5,281

 

 

$

14,545

 

 

$

9,450

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

585

 

 

 

Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Income (a)

 

 

8,701

 

 

 

5,619

 

 

 

15,262

 

 

 

10,062

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

3,083

 

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

6,179

 

 

 

5,368

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

 

$

11,784

 

 

$

8,301

 

 

$

21,441

 

 

$

15,430

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Loss (i)

 

$

(9,225

)

 

$

(8,843

)

 

$

(18,980

)

 

$

(16,137

)

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

26

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

EBITDA (a)

 

$

(9,199

)

 

$

(8,807

)

 

$

(18,929

)

 

$

(16,071

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b)

Includes a $20.2 million gain on the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)

Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)

Represents income within the cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.

 

 

(e)

Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(f)

See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."

 

 

(g)

Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(h)

Includes $3.1 million and $3.2 million in the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(i)

Operating income by segment has been recast in the first six months of 2021 to include acquisition costs of $0.5 million and $0.1 million in our Material Handling and Industrial Processing segments, respectively, which were previously included in Corporate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(j)

Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com


