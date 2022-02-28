U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Kaddra expands rapidly in the Philippines and already provides retargeting and mobile commerce abilities for over a hundred retail stores.

·2 min read

With its unique sales and marketing solution, Kaddra helps retailers retarget their customers with unprecedented results.

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra announced today it has already implemented its digital retargeting solution to over a hundred stores in the Philippines and continues its rapid expansion across the country. Renowned brands such as Happy Cup, Ayumi eyelash & nails, Share Tea, and Baker J are among the first to launch and redefine the way people shop online in the Philippines.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaddra Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Kaddra Pte Ltd)

Digital commerce in the country is expected to reach US$24 billion (5.5% of the GDP) in 2022, with mobile commerce leading the digital shopping trend with over 60% of the transactions. Filipino customers have a very digital lifestyle, and post-covid, 73% have said they are likely to increase their online shopping activities.

"The digital retail space in the Philippines is booming at an unprecedented rate, and more and more companies are searching for solutions that can help them create strong loyalty, deeper engagement and increase in sales. But the main challenges businesses face are the lack of resources and know-how to build successful digital sales channels," explained Quentin Chiarugi, Founder and CEO of Kaddra.

Using digital commerce to rebound from the 2020/2021 crisis will undoubtedly speed up the economic recovery in the post Covid-19 pandemic period; However, the country's SMEs are still facing considerable challenges to sell and remarket to their customers efficiently. This situation has made Kaddra the solution of choice since its unique mobile sales and marketing solution provides everything retailers need to automatically retarget and sell to customers without additional resources or marketing expertise.

"The commitment for digital innovations in the Philippines is truly remarkable, but it is necessary to ensure businesses are supported with the proper tools. The market has a lot of depth, and we can already see that our automated solution fills the marketing expertise gap that would otherwise add many difficulties to the businesses' digital expansion," added Chiarugi.

About Kaddra

Kaddra Pte Ltd is an award-winning Singapore-based technology company providing an all-in-one Loyalty, Mobile Commerce and Remarketing solution, powering digital storefronts for businesses in over 20 market sectors. Harnessing the power of mobile, wearables and voice assistant technologies, Kaddra improves retention and engagement, sales, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. To learn more, visit https://www.kaddra.com

SOURCE Kaddra Pte Ltd

