U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.25
    -30.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,818.00
    -237.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,048.75
    -109.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.60
    -20.10 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -14.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.39 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5860
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,465.25
    -249.35 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.13
    -24.68 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,699.59
    -311.74 (-1.15%)
     

Kaddra Pte Ltd secures additional US$2.5 million seed funding from existing investors amid rapid growth.

·2 min read

Kaddra, the leading Loyalty, Commerce and Remarketing solution continues to scale up its product development to meet rapidly increasing market demand.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra, the award-winning Singapore-based tech company, announced today the closing of a US$2.5 million additional seed funding round. This investment brings Kaddra's total seed funding to US$5.5 million and will enable the company to accelerate its growth, to scale its self-service offering and bring further innovations to the market.

Kaddra is on a mission to help SMEs realise their full digital potential and be ready for the next generation of mobile, IoT and voice assistants Commerce. In 2021, the ﬁrst year of commercialisation of its platform, Kaddra has on-boarded businesses of all sizes in over 20 different sectors across several countries as it prepares to further expand into Europe.

"Kaddra has been a driving force in revolutionising the mobile martech sector with its unique approach to sales and marketing. The company has seen a signiﬁcant growth in sign-ups during Q4 2021 and continues to gain pace with new market openings and innovations. I am delighted to have the opportunity to increase my stake in the business, providing further support as it enters the next stage of growth," says Pierre Lorinet, one of Kaddra's angel investors.

The investment funding round comes amid rapid growth which has seen Kaddra achieve several key milestones, including a partnership with Indonesia's largest payment gateway DOKU, expansion into the Philippines market and over 165% growth in the last quarter alone.

The most signiﬁcant challenge facing SMEs is their inability to retarget customers which current available solutions are failing to address. Kaddra has proven its capability to improve retargeting through its innovative mobile approach with Clients having achieved up to 57% repeat customers, 18% conversion rates and over 30% incremental sales using the Kaddra solution.

"In the face of the increasing difﬁculties to navigate the digital transformation, we have brought to the market a mobile-first, automated sales and remarketing solution so that SMEs can operate like pros and grow with the resources they already have. I am very proud of the trust from our investors to support Kaddra's ambition to become a global market leader in our sector" says Quentin Chiarugi, co-founder and CEO of Kaddra.

About Kaddra
Kaddra Pte Ltd is an award-winning Singapore-based technology company providing an all-in-one Loyalty, Mobile Commerce and Remarketing solution, powering digital storefronts for businesses in over 20 market sectors. Harnessing the power of mobile, IoT and voice assistant technologies, Kaddra improves retention and engagement, sales, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. To learn more, visit https://www.kaddra.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaddra-pte-ltd-secures-additional-us2-5-million-seed-funding-from-existing-investors-amid-rapid-growth-301468413.html

SOURCE Kaddra Pte Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned supply chain woes will delay its Cybertruck and other new models even as the electric-vehicle pioneer presses ahead on new plants, full self-driving features and a humanoid robot.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Market check: Stocks maintain gains following Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market following the Fed's decision.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.