KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. ANTHONY HOLLER AS CHAIR

·2 min read
  • KDCCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company, is pleased to announce that the board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Dr. Anthony Holler as Chair of Board  following the  Company's annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 24, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

Kadestone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)
Kadestone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)

Dr. Holler was CEO of ID Biomedical from 1999 until 2005 when the company was sold to GlaxoSmithKline for $1.7 billion. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. and CEO and Chairman of the Board for Sunniva Inc. Previously, Dr.  Holler was Chairman of the Board of Directors of CRH Medical from December 2005 to March 2020. Dr. Holler was also Chairman of Corriente Resources Inc., which sold for approximately $700 million to CRCC-Tongguan Investment Co. in 2010. Before his involvement in public markets, Dr. Holler served as an Emergency Physician at University Hospital at the University of British Columbia. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Medical Degree from the University of British Columbia.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders elected to the Board, by ordinary resolution, Brent Billey, David Negrin, Norm Mayr, Jacqueline Tucker and Dr. Anthony Holler, to serve in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

In addition, at the Meeting, the Shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and (ii) the Company's amended and restated stock option plan.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, development, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial income producing properties and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership, and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

For further information please contact David Negus, CFO, Kadestone Capital Corp., dnegus@kadestone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. These risks include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Kadestone Capital Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c7499.html

