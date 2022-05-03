KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with the Zhang Family (2015) Trust (the "Lender"), pursuant to which the Lender will provide a term loan to Kadestone by way of an unsecured, non-revolving credit facility (the "Facility") in the aggregate maximum amount of up to CAD$10 million. The proceeds of the Facility are to be used by Kadestone for general working capital purposes.

Interest is payable on the outstanding amounts of the Facility at a rate of 5% per annum. The principal outstanding and any interest accrued thereon is payable on the earliest of (i) the maturity of the Facility on March 31, 2024 and (ii) the occurrence of an event of default under the Loan Agreement.

The Loan Agreement also provides the Lender with certain participation rights in future equity financings of Kadestone as well as a right of first offer with respect to the financing of future real estate development projects.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com .

