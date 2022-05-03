U.S. markets closed

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT

May 2, 2022
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with the Zhang Family (2015) Trust (the "Lender"), pursuant to which the Lender will provide a term loan to Kadestone by way of an unsecured, non-revolving credit facility (the "Facility") in the aggregate maximum amount of up to CAD$10 million. The proceeds of the Facility are to be used by Kadestone for general working capital purposes.

Kadestaone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)
Kadestaone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)

Interest is payable on the outstanding amounts of the Facility at a rate of 5% per annum. The principal outstanding and any interest accrued thereon is payable on the earliest of (i) the maturity of the Facility on March 31, 2024 and (ii) the occurrence of an event of default under the Loan Agreement.

The Loan Agreement also provides the Lender with certain participation rights in future equity financings of Kadestone as well as a right of first offer with respect to the financing of future real estate development projects.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements that the capital from the sale of the Kyle Road property will allow the Company to pay down debt and the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. These risks include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Kadestone Capital Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c2331.html

