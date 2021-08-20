U.S. markets closed

Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

2 min read
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Kadestone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)
Kadestone Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Kadestone Capital Corp.)

"Securing and funding the Chilliwack and Squamish investments is a significant milestone for Kadestone. We wish to thank our development partner and the lending banks for their confidence in Kadestone. We are excited about our progress this year in identifying opportunities and securing additional investments," said Brent Billey, the Company's CEO.

Financial Results

The Company recorded a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $881,105 or $0.02 per share compared with a net loss of $1,229,982 or $0.04 per share for the same period in the prior year. This loss was primarily due to expenses incurred for the ongoing operations of the Company which included salaries and wages of $286,824, stock-based compensation of $275,469, interest expense of $157,171 and consulting fees of $64,784 which were offset by a fair value adjustment on investment properties of $294,222. Our net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $634,602 compared to $604,688 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, development, acquisition, management of residential and commercial income producing properties and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's long-term growth, the Company's ability to: identify and secure additional investment opportunities, obtain debt financing, leverage cash balances to allow for expansion of its property portfolio and partner with leading developers, the Company's belief that real estate projects in the Vancouver region will benefit from the Kadestone platform and the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. These risks include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020 and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Kadestone Capital Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c2227.html

