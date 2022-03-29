U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,900.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,006.25
    +21.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.70
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.41
    -0.55 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.50
    -17.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.4760
    -0.3980 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,617.28
    +791.90 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.04
    +21.03 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,186.78
    +242.89 (+0.87%)
     

Kagool Announces Global Expansion, Supporting Employment Growth in the Tech Industry

·2 min read

COVENTRY, England, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kagool, a leading global data and analytics specialist, with headquarters in Coventry, is rapidly growing, providing innovative and exciting employment opportunities in the tech industry both in the UK and globally. They have new offices opening this month in India and the US, and global operations spreading across the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

(PRNewsfoto/Kagool)
(PRNewsfoto/Kagool)

Innovative Products

Kagool's partnerships with Microsoft and SAP, and their unique data management products Velocity and Pulse, are fuelling the company's growth in supporting global clients modernise their ERP, Analytics and Integration landscapes through cloud and emerging technologies.

Dan Barlow, Group CEO of Kagool, said, "Our customers are seeing the value and agility that cloud technologies can bring to their global enterprises and believe Kagool is the right delivery partner to achieve business value quickly and effectively. The overall growth strategy means our business continues to grow 100% year on year."

He added, "Currently Kagool has global operations with an employee base of 600. The company has recently set up a development centre in Chicago, US and is expanding in Qatar next month. We have plans to also expand in South America and Europe. Kagool will explore acquisitions to expand future business into new geographies. By the end of 2025, we are planning to increase our headcount to 2,000 and aim invest about £5 million."

Employment opportunities

Kagool's rapid global growth results in hi-tech career opportunities for people around the world. The company has a unique approach to recruitment, based on giving people the opportunity to prove themselves regardless of their background. This attitude has resulted in a diverse workforce, with 28 different nationalities represented. Sulieman Alramahi, Graduate Customer Success Engineer in Kagool's UK office, said, "Regarding our workforce, it's very diverse, and we've got amazing offices, where you can be yourself." Kagool's plans for rapid expansion in the next year and beyond will result in more opportunities for people who want to work for a vibrant and fast-growing organisation.

About Kagool

Kagool is a leading global data and analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best of breed integration solutions. We empower clients through cloud platforms and emerging technologies by understanding complex challenges to make informed decisions and accelerate potential business value.

Connect with us:
Kagool.com / LinkedIn / Instagram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773129/Kagool_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Paul Funnell
pfunnell@kagool.com,
+44 (0)333 939 9949

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kagool-announces-global-expansion-supporting-employment-growth-in-the-tech-industry-301509823.html

SOURCE Kagool

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Ford Stock Has Slumped. Executive Chair Bill Ford Buys Large Block of Shares.

    Henry Ford’s great-grandson bought a block of Ford Motor stock worth $4.5 million. The stock has slid 30% so far this year.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Snowflake Crushed the Market on Tuesday

    Frosty data storage company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had a hot day on the market Tuesday. A new product announcement helped, but it was the inclusion on a new list of prominent growth stocks compiled by a prestigious investment bank that really sent the shares skyward. Snowflake came in as the best large-cap GARP company in the sector, followed by Zscaler and CrowdStrike.

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith

    FedEx Corp on Monday named its operating chief, Raj Subramaniam, as the new chief executive officer effective June 1, succeeding company founder Fred Smith, who started the global delivery conglomerate with more than a dozen planes in the 1970's. Subramaniam, 54, joined FedEx in 1991 and is also a company director. Shares of FedEx rose 2.5% to $235.75 in extended trading.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/28: Tesla, Costco, AMC Entertainment

    The true enemy of the stock market isn't inflation, it's froth, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Monday.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Broadcom, Nvidia, Skyworks

    "After a scare in February that saw the semis trade at their lowest level in 10 months, Thursday may signal a turning point for the SOX," Ponsi noted. Additionally, big news out of the semiconductor sector recently comes from arch-rivals Nvidia and Intel, who are linking up to manufacture more chips together in the midst of a major semiconductor shortage.

  • Tesla, Alphabet, and Amazon Are Planning Stock Splits. Will That Help Them Join the Dow?

    Megacap stock splits mean the Dow Jones Industrial Average has a chance to pick up a growth stock. But will it?