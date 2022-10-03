U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,670.16
    +84.54 (+2.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,441.77
    +716.26 (+2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,788.61
    +212.99 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.74
    +39.02 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    +4.05 (+5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.80
    +30.80 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +1.58 (+8.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9803
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6410
    -0.1630 (-4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1267
    +0.0101 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5910
    -0.1380 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,547.55
    +356.35 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.87
    +9.52 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Jesse Pujji believes the future of mobile e-commerce will look more like TikTok, Instagram and Snap, and started Kahani, a SaaS company for merchants, to lead the charge.

Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store.

While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that people were spending money, time and energy on TikTok and Instagram to create the right kind of content videos, but when the customer clicked on them, they would “go into this time machine that takes you 10 to 15 years in the past when you land on the website.”

Most websites look the same, Pujji explained. Some are doing it right, including Tinder, which “revolutionized dating,” he said, just by providing the ability to swipe left or right. He started thinking about applying similar features, especially those found on TikTok, Instagram and Snap, to mobile versions of websites to provide that same kind of experience while shopping.

“The big vision is, in three to five years, we think you'll land right on a big picture or video and you're going to swipe or tap, and it'll be immersive and interactive,” he added.

Kahani’s first product is a “Stories-like” feature, for example, which shows clothes being worn and the model turning around and showing how it fits “live” versus static images of the front and back views.

Merchants can begin using the product with a two-line code snippet and Kahani’s self-serve content management system that enables merchants to change around photos and videos or set up the system to automatically pull top sellers into a “story” on the website.

The company was started in October 2021, and Pujji launched an open beta in September. Though it is still in the early stages, the company already onboarded 25 customers, including Tovala, SimpleModern, Hayden Girls, Hally Hair and Audio Range. Many of the brands are already seeing revenue per session lifts of up to 30%, he said.

In addition, Kahani is already seeing $100,000 in annual recurring revenue since the beta launch and has $200,000 in ARR sitting in its waitlist pipeline.

It also picked up $3.5 million in seed funding co-led by Nextview Ventures and Sugar Capital, with a group of angel investors participating. This is Pujji’s first foray into VC after bootstrapping his other companies, which he said was “because we saw the potential for how big Kahani could be and getting.”

The funding will be invested in three areas: product engineering to automate more functions and accelerate the company toward a more general availability early in 2023, then marketing and R&D to test new features; for example, discovery pages and the ability to purchase from a photo or video through Kahani without having to redirect a customer to the merchant’s website.

Next up, the company’s goal is to get on hundreds of websites to learn and get data and to build more automation into the product and build out a full checkout experience.

“The content has to be dynamic,” Pujji said. “My happiest moment will be when someone lands on Kahani from Facebook or Amazon, taps through it and purchases while never even seeing the website. They do it all through our product.”

TikTok is a marketer’s shiny new toy, but how do you optimize campaigns?

Recommended Stories

  • Partially buried body was found in Midlands, now man’s killer is convicted, cops say

    Days after a missing man was last seen, his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Investors Will Want Deere's (NYSE:DE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Bumble is testing a speed dating feature where users chat before matching

    Dating app Bumble has been experimenting with a new way for its users to connect. The company has been quietly testing a speed dating feature in its U.K. market, which allows users to join the app on a designated night and time to engage in brief chats with other members before they've seen their photo or matched. The speed dating feature's introduction follows a number of attempts by rival dating services to incorporate speed dating or fast chats into their own offerings as dating app users tire of the usual swiping.

  • TikTok’s European sales surge sixfold to almost $1bn

    TikTok has seen sales at its UK business grow almost sixfold to nearly $1bn (£890m) as advertisers flock to the Chinese social media company.

  • Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal

    An antitrust win for Amazon and Apple in Italy where an appeals court has cancelled a multimillion dollar penalty the pair were hit with last year for alleged collusion following an investigation into the reselling of Apple and (Apple-owned) Beats kit on Amazon’s Italian e-commerce marketplace. The original €203M (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3M, earlier this year -- due to an error in the competition watchdog's calculations.

  • U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience. The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects. The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

  • Russia consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint

    New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)

  • Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options

    Amazon is launching Amazon Access, a new hub for customers to explore the programs, discounts and features that the online retailer offers for affordable shopping, the company announced on Monday. Amazon also announced that its discounted Prime membership, which launched in 2017, will now be called Prime Access. The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time.

  • Google’s GV backs SideQuest, an unofficial Meta Quest app store

    While the broader virtual reality industry earnestly waits for Meta’s next announcements around new VR products at its Connect event next week, Google’s venture arm GV is placing an interesting bet in a startup building up an ecosystem around some of Meta’s hardware. GV has led a $12 million Series A investment in SideQuest, the makers of an alternative app store for the Meta Quest VR headset, which allows developers to ship and market experimental games that may not initially meet Meta’s stringent store approval processes. Since launching their app in early 2019 after the Oculus Quest first launched, SideQuest's married founders Shane and Orla Harris have been streamlining the app's user experience while building out a more mature jumping off point for VR game developers to reach communities of early users and get feedback before graduating to the official store.

  • YouTube is asking some users to purchase a Premium subscription to watch in 4K

    YouTube's Premium paid subscription includes benefits like ad-free viewing, video and song downloads for offline consumption, and background plays. Now, it might also be shifting video streaming in 4K resolution (currently free for all users) to the premium tier. Over the weekend, users across Reddit and Twitter noted that YouTube had been asking them to upgrade to the premium tier to watch videos in 4K.

  • YouTube has begun asking users to subscribe to Premium to watch 4K videos

    YouTube is telling some users they'll need to pay for Premium to watch videos in 4K.

  • Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Tech-Company Immunity

    Families of terrorism victims allege platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube bear responsibility for ISIS content on their sites.

  • USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses

    Today, social media is controlled by a handful of private corporations– but that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo begin to onboard millions of Ethereum users from DeFi apps into social apps.

  • Supreme Court to scrutinize U.S. protections for social media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to federal protections for internet and social media companies freeing them of responsibility for content posted by users in a case involving an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The justices took up an appeal by the parents and other relatives of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old woman from California who was studying in Paris, of a lower court's ruling that cleared Google LLC-owned YouTube of wrongdoing in a lawsuit seeking monetary damages that the family brought under a U.S. anti-terrorism law.

  • 14 Brilliant Responses Famous Women Gave To Sexist, Invasive, And Absurd Interview Questions

    When a reporter asked Rihanna what she was looking for in a man, she gave this iconic reply: "I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there."View Entire Post ›

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P - live updates

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 slumps as much as 1pc; Pound wipes out gains Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $1.9 Million

    AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment or...

  • Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh

    (Reuters) -French plant-based food company Bonduelle reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, while drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. Bonduelle's ready-to-eat fresh activities in North America declined in what it called a less dynamic market, after it raised prices to preserve margins and ceased sales of non-contributing ranges to some clients.