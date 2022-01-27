U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Kahoot! is now available in Simplified and Traditional Chinese making learning even more awesome just in time for Chinese New Year

·3 min read

With the addition of Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Kahoot! is now available in 13 languages, making it easier for over 1 billion Chinese speakers worldwide to unlock impactful learning and engagement in their own language.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, announced today that Simplified and Traditional Chinese are now supported on the Kahoot! web platform and mobile app for iOS and Android.

The Kahoot! App in Simplified and Traditional Chinese PIN Image
The Kahoot! App in Simplified and Traditional Chinese PIN Image

With the addition of Simplified and Traditional Chinese languages Kahoot! enables easier access to playful learning to over a billion Chinese language speakers around the world.

"Chinese is one of the most spoken languages in the world. Today, approximately 16% of the world's population speak it, which means a huge opportunity for Kahoot! to enhance the learning experience of millions of users worldwide," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot! "With the addition of Simplified and Traditional Chinese, we are making our platform more accessible for educators and students, businesses and lifelong learners who want to unlock their full learning potential through playful learning."

In the last 12 months, more than 1 million kahoot sessions were hosted in Chinese language all around the world in different settings, including the classroom, at home, and the workplace.

Learn all about the Chinese New Year celebration with dedicated kahoots

Every year, approximately 2 billion people around the world celebrate Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival. This year, many families will connect for the holiday virtually, as well as celebrating together with loved ones at home. Kahoot! has become a popular platform worldwide to stay connected and bring joy to any gathering, whether in-person or virtual, through the power of friendly competition and playful learning.

To help families around the world learn more about Lunar New Year and celebrate together from anywhere, Kahoot! is featuring ready-to-play kahoots from Verified educators dedicated to the holiday, available for free for all Kahoot! users. Families can also add festive flair to any kahoot they want to play using the Chinese New Year theme (Year of the Tiger Edition) that Kahoot! has created especially for this year's celebration, now available on the platform.

Kahoot! now available in 13 languages - More to come!

The addition of Chinese languages marks a new milestone for Kahoot! with the mobile app and online platform now available in 13 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Norwegian, German, Italian, Dutch, Turkish, Polish and Japanese. This launch is part of the Kahoot! Group's strategy to continue its expansion and organic growth in the Asian market.

For more information about Chinese language support in the Kahoot! platform, read our blog post.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Media Contact:
Alejandro Viquez,
alejandror@kahoot.com

The Kahoot! App in Traditional Chinese
The Kahoot! App in Traditional Chinese
The Kahoot! App in Simplified Chinese
The Kahoot! App in Simplified Chinese
Kahoot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kahoot!)
Kahoot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kahoot!)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kahoot-is-now-available-in-simplified-and-traditional-chinese-making-learning-even-more-awesome-just-in-time-for-chinese-new-year-301469420.html

SOURCE Kahoot!

