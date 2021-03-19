U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,928.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,791.50
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.90
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.99
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9020
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.08
    -1,033.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.58
    -22.63 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,787.36
    -429.39 (-1.42%)
     

Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
K92 Mining Inc.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) provides the following update on the Kainantu operations and the increasing presence of COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea.

The Kainantu Gold Mine, located in Eastern Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea, continues to operate, with a number of COVID-19 cases identified through our containment measures, contact tracing, quarantine procedures and routine testing. K92 has on-site quarantine facilities, which were significantly expanded during the last year. Additional protocols have been activated, and our number one priority is to protect the health and well-being of our personnel and local communities.

Yesterday, the Government of Australia announced the temporary introduction of restrictions on travel between Papua New Guinea and Australia. The restriction includes the suspension of movement of resource sector’s expatriate fly-in fly-out workforce between Papua New Guinea and Australia for a two-week period. The Company is engaging with the Governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea through the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to ensure protocols in place will allow the resumption of travel following the suspension period. The suspension will result in a reduction in expatriate staffing levels over the short term, but this is not expected to significantly impact production, although some non-production related activities may be impacted.

The Company also advises that stoping operations have also been interrupted for a period of approximately two weeks as a result of an incident involving an underground loader, which prevented backfilling operations. While backfilling operations will recommence shortly, this will result in production from four high grade stopes to be deferred from the current quarter to the second quarter, resulting in the plant treating a larger amount of lower grade stockpile material during the current quarter. It should be noted that this is not expected to impact on the guidance production for 2021.

Following the record production reported in Q4 2020, the Company has taken the opportunity to repay the outstanding balance of US$5 million due on the Trafigura loan during the current quarter, leaving the Company with no debt and an historically high cash balance of over US$67 million.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Virus surge in Papua New Guinea

    Papua New Guinea limited Covid-19 infections to just a few hundred at the beginning of the pandemic. But more than 1,000 new cases have been uncovered this month, with low testing rates, there are fears the real total is higher. --Duration: 00:45

  • COVID 'tornado' hitting Papua New Guinea's fragile hospitals, say health workers

    Rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections in hospitals in the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea were hitting its fragile health system "like a tornado", with services shutting as staff fall ill, health workers said on Wednesday. Australia said it would send 8,000 vaccines to its northern neighbour Papua New Guinea, responding to a request for urgent assistance for the country's small health workforce of 5,000 nurses and doctors. David Ayres, country director with Marie Stopes PNG, which has nurses in 13 hospitals, told Reuters health workers throughout the country were falling ill.

  • Jobless claims: Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Extend Drop as Treasuries, Oil Hold Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened Friday and Treasury yields steadied around the highest levels in over a year, after U.S. shares fell from a record as the Federal Reserve’s tolerant stance on inflation unnerved investors.Shares in China and Hong Kong underperformed, with technology stocks leading a retreat in MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index. U.S. equity futures edged higher after a bruising session in which rising yields dented demand for technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 3.1% and the S&P 500 Index fell 1.5%.U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. Crude prices were steady after a 7% plunge that owed partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. The dollar held its gains from the prior day.The Bank of Japan in its policy decision widened the amount of movement it allows for 10-year government bond yields to fluctuate around its 0% target, specifying a range of 25 basis points. It added it would focus ETF purchases on the Topix index. The gauge pared losses.Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationFed Chairman Jerome Powell’s willingness to let the economy run hotter with central bank support has spurred bets on faster inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs. Across the Atlantic, France announced a lockdown of areas including Paris to fight the pandemic, raising fresh doubts about the speed of Europe’s recovery as the region struggles to roll out vaccines.“Economic recovery is on its way and we have central banks around the world very committed to easy monetary policy,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, who sees value stocks benefiting in the recovery. “All of that together will indicate this is just short-term profit-taking and the underlying fundamentals of the equity market are looking very strong.”Traders were also bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.Elsewhere, the first senior-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden became president immediately descended into bickering and recriminations. And a number of European nations will start using AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine again after the European Union’s drug regulator declared it safe.These are some of the moves in markets as of 12:50 p.m. in Tokyo:StocksS&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, after the benchmark closed down 1.5%.Nasdaq 100 Index futures edged up 0.1%. The index fell 3.1%.The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4%Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.94 per dollar.The offshore yuan was down 0.2% to 6.5170 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.1913.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3913.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 1.70%.Australia’s 10-year yield was about three basis points higher at 1.82%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $60.13 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,732.98 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • 'Bullish cocktail' still in play for the stock market: strategists

    There is still a strong case to be made to be long the stock market, argues strategists at Merrill Lynch.

  • Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields breached key levels as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to overshoot amid an economic rebound.Yields on the benchmark 10-year note climbed as much as 11 basis points to 1.75% -- the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year jumped to 2.5% for the first time since August 2019. Market measures of inflation expectations are near multi-year highs, with traders paring back bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year. The dollar rebounded against its major peers. Treasury yields pared some gains but remained elevated during New York morning trading.The moves came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative. Rates have surged this year on expectations that stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts will fuel a sharper economic recovery and a pickup in inflation.“Powell has given the green light to higher 10- and 30-year yields as progress out of the pandemic accelerates,” said BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. “Underlying inflation expectations remain elevated and will remain a bedrock of the bearish trend in Treasuries until those assumptions are challenged. For now, it doesn’t pay to fight the cheaper and steeper yield curve.”Futures volumes surged after the benchmark 10-year yield broke past 1.7%, giving way to another bout of selling. Treasuries were already facing modest pressure in Asian hours before flows accelerated at the start of the London session and yields climbed to fresh highs in New York morning trading. Long positions amassed ahead of the Fed meeting were unwound, adding to the selloff.Block trades throughout the session kept the long-end under pressure, with cash buying later emerging as the gap between the 7- and 30-year yield pushed to the flattest levels of the day. The belly of the curve experienced large moves, with the five-year yield climbing as much as 10 basis points to just under 0.90% and the seven-year rate pushing ahead as much as 11.2 basis points to just shy of 1.39%, the highest since February 2020.Treasury 10-year yields are likely to hit 2% as traders are “coming to the view that stronger U.S. growth, and a Fed more tolerant of higher inflation, mean there is further upside for bond yields,” said Khoon Goh, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“The overall tone from the Fed leaves the back end of the curve largely unprotected,” wrote ING Groep NV strategists led by Padhraic Garvey. There is “no real barrier to a test higher in the 10-year yield in the coming weeks.”The reaction was more muted in European rates markets, with the European Central Bank striking a more concerned tone than the Fed on rising yields. That helped briefly push the spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and German bunds above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year. The comparable gap in real yields also widened to its largest since March 2020. Meanwhile, U.K. gilts pared losses after the Bank of England maintained its pace of stimulus and said it won’t tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of an economic recovery.READ: U.S. Traders Hitting ‘Sell Button’ Push ECB Into Tight CornerWhile many including BlackRock Inc. say expectations for sustained inflation gains are misplaced, others note the risk of a substantial overshoot as being real. Deutsche Bank AG strategists see the U.S. 10-year yield rising to as much as 3% if price increases materialize sooner than expected.“The Fed’s steady as she goes approach may clarify the fact that it intends to be reactive than pre-emptive but this does not address the uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Investors cannot rely upon the bank getting ahead of the curve should that prove necessary.”(Adds details on block trades, updates pricing in sixth paragraph, butterfly spread chart after eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • How China’s Digital Yuan Could Go Global

    China has been quietly testing platforms where the digital yuan can be freely traded with other fiat currencies.

  • Treasuries Fluster Dollar Bears as Yields Rise Toward 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s rapid comeback on Thursday is derailing bearish bets as a surge in Treasury yields fuels conviction on more gains for the greenback.A day after a dovish message from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell sent the currency reeling along with short-end U.S. interest rates, the greenback is again in the ascendant against most of its global peers. U.S. bond yields are climbing -- with the 10-year rate near 1.75% -- widening its advantage over major counterparts. In addition to that, there’s the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the Biden administration’s stimulus measures bolstering expectations of faster economic growth. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% at 3 p.m. in New York.The dollar’s resilience continues to stun many who had forecast it would wane this year. Instead of sapping demand for the currency, the stimulus-fueled explosion in the U.S. budget deficit is actually helping the greenback because it’s driven up bond yields relative to other nations. And the Fed’s reluctance to tame that rise has only emboldened those betting on higher Treasury yields, and discouraged those who had been looking for the dollar to weaken.“We are officially bearish on the dollar -- but this near disorderly selloff in Treasuries could delay that decline, as higher U.S. yields prompt a re-pricing of risk assets,” said Chris Turner, a currency strategist at ING. “With the dovish Fed leaving the long end of the U.S. Treasury market unprotected, the market is wary of just how quickly U.S. 10-year yields hit 2%.”Strategists are still divided on the outlook for the greenback, and while dollar bears have been capitulating in droves -- with pension funds, insurers and mutual funds cutting their net-short position by a record last week -- positioning continues to show traders looking for a weaker greenback.For Sebastien Galy of Nordea Investment, the underlying question is whether foreign-reserve managers “will look at the U.S. and see it inflate away its debt,” or whether the U.S. yield curve will steepen and lure those international investors.“The Fed is credible enough for the second path to dominate,” Galy said, adding that he sees the euro-dollar pair dropping to $1.15 by year-end, from about $1.19 now.While yield curves around the world have steepened, the 5- to 30-year Treasury yield spread is hovering around 161 basis points amid expectations of higher inflation. That compares with the German yield curve, which is around 90 basis points.Despite the greenback’s strength, however, there’s still much appetite for select commodity-linked currencies, according to Kristen Macleod, co-head of global currency sales at Barclays. She expects the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone to appreciate versus the greenback. The “low yielders,” such as the euro and the yen, “are likely to underperform on a more medium-term horizon given the widening of rate differentials,” Macleod added.For Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research, wider U.S.-euro zone rate differentials could trigger an “unwind” in bullish euro-dollar bets. In a tweet Thursday, he added that the past three major bearish positioning shifts have seen between 40% and 50% of the unwind occur in the first three months.The first “stop” for the euro-dollar pair is between $1.1700 and $1.1750 on an initial positioning unwind, he noted.Emerging MarketsThe dollar’s strength continues to pressure emerging markets, with losses in 15 of the 24 developing-nation currencies tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday. The reality of higher Treasury yields halted a relief rally by traders who had feared a hawkish turn from the Fed.The volatility in U.S. rates is “likely to remain elevated, and that is bad news for emerging-market currencies,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered.And then there’s the question of how U.S. policy makers will react to a stronger economy, with investors not ruling out the prospect of higher rates.“Actual growth exceeding expected growth, leading to a more robust labor market, will ultimately lead to higher sustained inflation,” according to Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors, which oversees $11.2 billion of assets in Overland Park, Kansas.“Should this happen, the Fed is almost certain to change their current rhetoric, and look to start normalizing sooner than what is currently being telegraphed.”(Adds dollar trading to second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

    U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed a sharp decline in building permits last month. Though the second straight monthly decline in homebuilding could lead economists to trim their lofty gross domestic product estimates for the first quarter, a rebound in starts is expected in the April-June period, keeping intact predictions that economic growth this year will be the strongest since 1984.

  • Biden’s Keystone Pipeline Halt Prompts Red States to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for canceling the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, stepping up a legal fight over the controversial pipeline that is extending into a third presidential administration.President Joe Biden lacks unilateral authority to change energy policy set by Congress, according to a complaint filed in a Texas federal court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.“The executive’s unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification,” the states said. “The executive’s decision also encroaches upon the states’ abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders.”The states said in the complaint they will lose out on “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue from the construction and operation of the Keystone XL, In Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the total estimated property tax from the Keystone XL project in the first full year of operations is approximately $55.6 million, according to the complaint.The pipeline permit, which would connect oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners, was approved by the Trump administration in 2019 after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. Biden issued an executive order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit as soon as he entered office in January. The Keystone pipeline is backed by the Canadian government, construction and energy industries but opposed by environmentalists, tribes and some landowners.Attorneys general from 19 states, including Alabama, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming, joined in the Texas and Montana lawsuit.“The argument that transporting crude oil via pipeline is worse for the environment than by rail or shipment is preposterous and has been disproven numerous times, even by the Obama-Biden State Department,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “The Keystone Pipeline also will move the United States closer to energy independence.”Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. had sued the Obama administration in a Texas federal court, similarly arguing that Obama’s rejection of the project conflicted with the will of Congress. TC Energy dropped the suit in 2017, without resolution, after Trump granted a presidential permit.Alberta also threw its weight behind Keystone XL last year, committing $5.3 billion in investment and loans for the project.“Currently we are examining all options following the executive order, including looking at all avenues – including trade agreements – to recoup our investment if the project,” the Premier of Alberta’s office said in an emailed statement.If built, the pipeline would stretch some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) from Alberta oil sands to Steele City, Nebraska, to connect with existing infrastructure to move oil to Gulf Coast refineries.The case is State of Texas v. Biden, 3:21-cv-00065, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Galveston).(Updates with background, details from complaint)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.