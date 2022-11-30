Kainantu Resources Filing of Q3 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company, is pleased to report the filing of its interim results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, a copy of which is available for review in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Key aspects to report over the period include the following (with financial analysis stated in USD unless otherwise noted):

Financial Update

Prudent management of capital resources continued in Q3 2022, during the 9 months ended September 30:

Business Update

At the Ontenu prospect at KRL South, three high priority targets were identified, based on structural, geochemical and geophysical signatures, with a focussed, grided soil sampling programme underway;

The Tirokave area of interest has been expanded to include an additional prospect at Mt. Yungateia (with further analysis being finalised from the sampling at East Avaninofi and Yaoro Ridge prospects);

At KRL North a cluster of soil samples around the ring feature in the southern corner of EL2558 support the potential for continuity of high grade mineralisation from the Bilimoia gold field within K92;

At May River, field work at the Mountain Gate prospect has identified a number of potential targets for further studies to define epithermal and porphyry styes of mineralisation; and

Closing events are continuing in relation to the acquisition of the Kili Teke project, including preparation of an NI 43-101 Technical Report to verify the existing SAMREC resource (237 Mt @ 0.34% Copper (=0.8Mt Cu), 0.24g/t Gold (=1.8Moz Au) and 168ppm Molybdenum (=0.04Mt Mo)).

Matthew Salthouse, CEO of KRL, commented:

"KRL is pleased to provide this update for Q3 2022, with a number of initiatives being pursed at high grade targets inclusive of KRL North, Ontenu and May River/Mountain Gate; in addition to progress towards closing the Kili Teke acquisition. The recent private placement provides ongoing funding for KRL to pursue our value accretive projects."

Private Placement

KRL wishes to advise the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for up to 22,727,273 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2.5 million announced on October 19, 2022 is to be extended.

After closing the first tranche of the Offering on November 3, 2022, the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,635,790 Units at a price of C$0.11 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of C$1,719,937.

The second and final tranche of the Offering of up to an additional approximately C$0.8 million is progressing and is expected to close on or about January 12, 2023 and the Company will provide an update on the Offering in due course.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.22 per Common Share at any time up to 36 months following the closing date of the Offering, with each Warrant being subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graeme Fleming, B. App. Sc., MAIG, an independent "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kainantu Resources Limited (KRL)

Kainantu Resources 'KRL' is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with three highly prospective gold-copper projects, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is in close proximity to the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner. KRL recently executed an agreement to acquire the Kili Teke project in the western highlands of PNG.

For further information please visit https://kainanturesources.com/

References in this release to $ are stated in USD.

