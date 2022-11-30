U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,524.00
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    +0.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6730
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,867.84
    +684.66 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.85
    +12.13 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,868.80
    -159.04 (-0.57%)
     

Kainantu Resources Filing of Q3 2022 Results

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company, is pleased to report the filing of its interim results for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, a copy of which is available for review in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Kainantu Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Kainantu Resources Ltd.)
Kainantu Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Kainantu Resources Ltd.)

Key aspects to report over the period include the following (with financial analysis stated in USD unless otherwise noted):

Financial Update

  • Prudent management of capital resources continued in Q3 2022, during the 9 months ended September 30:

Business Update

  • At the Ontenu prospect at KRL South, three high priority targets were identified, based on structural, geochemical and geophysical signatures, with a focussed, grided soil sampling programme underway;

  • The Tirokave area of interest has been expanded to include an additional prospect at Mt. Yungateia (with further analysis being finalised from the sampling at East Avaninofi and Yaoro Ridge prospects);

  • At KRL North a cluster of soil samples around the ring feature in the southern corner of EL2558 support the potential for continuity of high grade mineralisation from the Bilimoia gold field within K92;

  • At May River, field work at the Mountain Gate prospect has identified a number of potential targets for further studies to define epithermal and porphyry styes of mineralisation; and

  • Closing events are continuing in relation to the acquisition of the Kili Teke project, including preparation of an NI 43-101 Technical Report to verify the existing SAMREC resource (237 Mt @ 0.34% Copper (=0.8Mt Cu), 0.24g/t Gold (=1.8Moz Au) and 168ppm Molybdenum (=0.04Mt Mo)).

Matthew Salthouse, CEO of KRL, commented: 

"KRL is pleased to provide this update for Q3 2022, with a number of initiatives being pursed at high grade targets inclusive of KRL North, Ontenu and May River/Mountain Gate; in addition to progress towards closing the Kili Teke acquisition.  The recent private placement provides ongoing funding for KRL to pursue our value accretive projects."

Private Placement

KRL wishes to advise the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for up to 22,727,273 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2.5 million announced on October 19, 2022 is to be extended.

After closing the first tranche of the Offering on November 3, 2022, the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,635,790 Units at a price of C$0.11 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of C$1,719,937.

The second and final tranche of the Offering of up to an additional approximately C$0.8 million is progressing and is expected to close on or about January 12, 2023 and the Company will provide an update on the Offering in due course.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.22 per Common Share at any time up to 36 months following the closing date of the Offering, with each Warrant being subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graeme Fleming, B. App. Sc., MAIG, an independent "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kainantu Resources Limited (KRL)

Kainantu Resources 'KRL' is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with three highly prospective gold-copper projects, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is in close proximity to the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.  KRL recently executed an agreement to acquire the Kili Teke project in the western highlands of PNG.

For further information please visit https://kainanturesources.com/

References in this release to $ are stated in USD.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information This release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: formulation of plans for drill testing; and the success related to any future exploration or development programs. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include; success of the Company's projects; prices for gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; the availability of additional capital; title matters and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE Kainantu Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c7901.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why You Should Add Reliance Steel (RS) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Reliance Steel (RS) benefits from healthy demand in major end-use markets and strategic acquisitions.

  • FTSE 100 Live: easyJet in red despite record summer quarter, oil stocks higher

    Budget airline easyjet today reported a loss of £178 million, despite a record finish to its financial year. Its earnings hit a record for a single quarter of £674 million over the summer, a performance chief executive Johan Lundgren said showed that “our transformation is delivering”. The S&P 500 ticked higher in opening trade amid demand for resource and technology stocks on hopes that global growth would face less of an impact from China’s Covid restrictions as Beijing looked to increase the use of vaccines.

  • Billionaire Detroit family bring Little Caesars pizza chain to London

    Little Caesars has grown to over 4,000 sites worldwide with an annual turnover of around $4 billion

  • Is Valero Energy (VLO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Notre Dame’s all-time records against SEC programs

    A preview of programs the Irish could be playing in the distant future.

  • 11 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Canadian dividend stocks and their performance and go directly to read 5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The Canadian stock market regained its footing last year after suffering heavily in the face of […]

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.