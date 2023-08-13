Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.161

Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.161 on 20th of October. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.9%.

Kainos Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before this announcement, Kainos Group was paying out 71% of earnings, but a comparatively small 50% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 45.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Kainos Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Kainos Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.036 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.239. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 27% over that duration. Kainos Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kainos Group has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. However, Kainos Group isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

Kainos Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for Kainos Group for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

