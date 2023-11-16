Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.082

Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 15th of December to £0.082, with investors receiving 5.1% more than last year's £0.078. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Kainos Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Kainos Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 48% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 56.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Kainos Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was £0.036, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.239. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 27% per annum over that time. Kainos Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Kainos Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Kainos Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kainos Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

