Kainos Group's (LON:KNOS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Kainos Group plc's (LON:KNOS) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 20th of October to £0.161, with investors receiving 6.6% more than last year's £0.151. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Kainos Group

Kainos Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before this announcement, Kainos Group was paying out 75% of earnings, but a comparatively small 48% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Kainos Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Kainos Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.036 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.229. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Kainos Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Kainos Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Kainos Group hasn't been doing.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Kainos Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Kainos Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here