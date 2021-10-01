U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    +17.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,728.50
    +46.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.70
    +9.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.26 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.66
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1970
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,727.02
    +4,518.57 (+10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.09
    +92.64 (+8.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.64
    -38.78 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

KAIROS' empowering migrant workers project receives new federal funding

·3 min read

Government of Canada injects $1.896M into KAIROS' Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers during COVID-19 project

OTTAWA – UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHNAABEK (ORIGINAL) PEOPLE'S, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has awarded KAIROS Canada $1,896,308 to continue its successful Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers during COVID-19 project to support and assist temporary foreign workers during the pandemic, with a focus on the agricultural sector.

Migrant workers receive a warm welcome from the Simcoe community at the Center for Migrant Workers Solidarity, a partner of KAIROS&#39; Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers during COVID-19 project. (CNW Group/KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives)
Migrant workers receive a warm welcome from the Simcoe community at the Center for Migrant Workers Solidarity, a partner of KAIROS' Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers during COVID-19 project. (CNW Group/KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives)

Funded by the Government of Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program, this project targets the Maritimes and Ontario and ends on December 15, 2021. Last year, the Government of Canada awarded KAIROS $2.18 million to run the project from December 17, 2020 to June 30, 2021, with a one month extension to July 31.

In May, the project expanded to include airport support services to welcome, inform, and assist migrant workers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport on COVID-19 by providing information on quarantine measures, vaccinations, and additional supports. This service will continue under the new agreement with the Government of Canada.

Approximately 25,000 temporary foreign workers were served under this project during the first half of 2021.

To further its work, KAIROS will partner with 15 grassroots organizations that support migrant workers in the three Maritime provinces and southern Ontario, with expansion to the Windsor-Essex region. The project will serve an anticipated 7,000 temporary foreign workers, including up to 1000 at Pearson Airport.

As with the first part of the year, partners will provide incoming workers with welcome bags that include personal care equipment, language-appropriate resources, and non-perishable food items. Other services include information sessions, webinars, virtual workshops, and emergency assistance. Partners will also visit farms and public spaces for outreach and service delivery.

Partner organizations are: Cooper Institute (PEI); Filipino CommUnity of New Brunswick; No One Is Illegal - Halifax; and in Ontario: CARE Int'l- WE, Center for Migrant Worker Program (Durham), Center for Migrant Worker Solidarity (Simcoe), Five Oaks Centre (Paris), Migrant Rights Center Canada, Migrant Worker Community Program, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, Migrant Workers Ministry, Diocese of London, Niagara Migrant Worker Working Group (Niagara-on-the-Lake), Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers, The Neighbourhood Organization (Toronto), and Unknown Neighbours/El Sembrador (Simcoe County, Barrie and Bradford).

"KAIROS, its partners and the workers we serve are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for this new funding in support of temporary foreign workers," says Connie Sorio, KAIROS' Migrant Justice Program Manager. "This funding allows us and our partners to build on the success of the project that began in December to help migrant workers during the pandemic."

Read more: KAIROS' Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers During COVID-19 project.

About KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives:

KAIROS is a social justice organization that includes ten Canadian churches and religious organizations. We are Indigenous, settlers and newcomers in Canada working with people of faith or conscience all over the world for ecological justice and human rights. We deliberate on issues of common concern, advocate for social change and join with people of faith and goodwill in action for social transformation. Learn more: KAIROS Canada website.

SOURCE KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c6062.html

Recommended Stories

  • Don't forget about Delta: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, October 1, 2021.

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Be

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • The Dow Is Up Despite Infrastructure Bill Delayed—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market was trying to avoid starting October off the way it ended September after a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure package was shelved Thursday night. Futures for the were up 107 points, or 0.3%, after being down more than 200 points earlier Friday morning. The Dow and the S&P 500 had their worst Septembers since 2011.

  • China Orders Top Energy Firms to Secure Supplies at All Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central government officials ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies -- from coal to electricity and oil -- to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fros

  • What the Fed Will Do If Congress Doesn’t Fix the Debt Ceiling

    What happens if Congress blows past the deadline to suspend the debt limit? The Fed has a plan, writes former Fed adviser Christopher M. Russo.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • Tech Giants Get New Chance to Weigh In on House Antitrust Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the biggest U.S. technology companies are getting a belated chance to give feedback on antitrust legislation that could force drastic changes to their business models and consumer products, according to people familiar with the request. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is P

  • Rwandan YouTuber jailed for 15 years after anti-Kagame posts

    A Rwandan court on Thursday sentenced a prominent YouTube commentator and genocide survivor to 15 years in prison for "inciting violence" after she hit out at President Paul Kagame on her channel.

  • Crickets named as cause of mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’

    The report has ruled out microwave attacks as a plausible cause for the ‘Havana syndrome’

  • Extreme poverty in Venezuela rises to 76.6% - study

    The 2020-2021 National Survey of Living Conditions (ENCOVI), conducted by researchers at Andres Bello Catholic University (UCAB), found that of the country's 28 million residents, 76.6% live in extreme poverty, up from 67.7% last year. The ENCOVI study was created in 2014 to make up for the absence of official data, according to Pedro Luis Espana, a UCAB sociologist who contributed to the study. Espana said that beyond the loss of purchasing power, the lack of employment has led to boredom, adding that Venezuela's public sector pays poorly, as the country's minimum wage hovers around $3 a month, and the country's private sector is small.

  • Porch camera captures trick-or-treater taking candy from his own bag when he sees empty bowl: ‘What a wonderful little human’

    This family couldn't believe what they saw when they watched the footage back...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink in whipsaw session, S&P 500 posts first monthly decline since January

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter, with investors continuing to eye moves in Treasury bond yields and debates in Washington over a host of measures.

  • Oath Keepers Panicked That the Left Would ‘Decapitate’ Them After Failed Capitol Putsch

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn the weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the leader of far-right group the Oath Keepers encouraged members to borrow money to hoard fuel, in advance of what the group claimed would be a Biden administration attack on the power grid. All the while, the group was making almost daily withdrawals from a crowdfunding site, totaling nearly $30,000.A leaked trove of Oath Keepers messages, uploaded by the transparency group Distributed Denial of Sec

  • Treasury yields slip to start October as investors await data on core inflation, manufacturing and consumer sentiment

    U.S. Treasury yields head lower early Friday, but are higher for the week, a day after 10- and 30-year U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest quarterly rises since March as investors’ concerns about inflation intensified and global central banks begin moving away from easy monetary policy settings.

  • China’s manufacturing woes, Spears’ father out as conservator, Amazon’s labor settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • China accuses ex-security official of poor integrity, greed

    China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former vice minister of public security amid a raft of accusations from corruption to abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sun Lijun was fired from his position after an investigation was opened last year and he will now face prosecution and what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence. An announcement from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Sun displayed “extremely inflated political ambition and very poor political integrity,” issued groundless criticisms of the Party’s policies, and spread political rumors.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    A Change.org petition with nearly 3 million signatures is demanding $2,000 payments for all Americans throughout the pandemic. Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government...

  • Government Shutdown 2021: Will Social Security Checks Still Be Sent?

    If you currently receive a Social Security check and wonder whether a government shutdown will impact your payment, rest easy: Social Security payments will continue to go out as usual. See: Senior...