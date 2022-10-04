U.S. markets closed

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
·2 min read
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter and first nine months 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 20, 2022:

10:00 a.m. Pacific
12:00 p.m. Central
1:00 p.m. Eastern

The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at (866) 374-5140, and accessed internationally at (404) 400-0571. The conference call ID number is 67161023. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available through the Company's website at http://www.kaiseraluminum.com. An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Company Description
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The website includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact:                                 
Melinda C. Ellsworth                                         
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation                                         
(949) 614-1757        


