Sanoma Corp

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 18 November 2022 at 15:15 EET

Kaius Niemi has been released from the position of Helsingin Sanomat's Senior Editor-in-Chief

The Senior Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat, Kaius Niemi, is suspected of aggravated drunk driving. Niemi already announced earlier that he feels he cannot continue in his position, and Sanoma's Board of Directors has released him of his duties immediately.

"We are extremely sorry for today's events. Kaius Niemi has done an excellent job as the Senior Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat. He has made a serious mistake and carries the responsibility for it. Sanoma’s Board has made a decision to release him from his position," commented Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sanoma.

Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka is acting as the responsible Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat for the time being. The process to search for a successor will start immediately.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Hanna Johde, Communications Director, Sanoma Media Finland, tel. +358 40 673 8977



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Story continues

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com .



