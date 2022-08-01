Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Board Diversity Matrix as of August 1, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced the board diversity matrix, disclosing the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as self-identified by its members as of August 1, 2022.
The following matrix sets forth the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as of August 1, 2022.
Country of Principal Executive Offices
China
Foreign Private Issuer
Yes
Disclosure Prohibited Under Home Country Law
No
Total Number of Directors
5
Female
Male
Non-Binary
Did Not
Part I: Gender Identity
Directors
1
4
0
0
Part II: Demographic Background
Underrepresented Individual in Home Country Jurisdiction
0
LGBTQ+
0
Did Not Disclose Demographic Background
0
About Kaixin Auto Holdings
Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.
For more information, please contact:
Kaixin Auto Holdings
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kaixin.com
SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings