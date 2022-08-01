U.S. markets closed

Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Board Diversity Matrix as of August 1, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced the board diversity matrix, disclosing the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as self-identified by its members as of August 1, 2022.

The following matrix sets forth the gender and demographic backgrounds of the board of Kaixin as of August 1, 2022.

Country of Principal Executive Offices

China

Foreign Private Issuer

Yes

Disclosure Prohibited Under Home Country Law

No

Total Number of Directors

5

 

Female

Male

Non-Binary

Did Not
Disclose
Gender

Part I: Gender Identity

Directors

1

4

0

0

Part II: Demographic Background

Underrepresented Individual in Home Country Jurisdiction

0

LGBTQ+

0

Did Not Disclose Demographic Background

0

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings 
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kaixin.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings


