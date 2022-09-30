U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.71
    -85.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price

Kaixin Auto Holdings
·4 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announces today the receipt of a notification letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) dated September 28, 2022, from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), notifying Kaixin that, for the 30 consecutive business days ended September 27, 2022 the Company failed to meet the requirement of maintaining a minimum bid price of $1 per share pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2)(the “Rule”). The Nasdaq Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule. If, at any time before March 27, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will inform the Company that the Company has regained compliance with the Rule.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by March 27, 2023, but meets the Nasdaq Capital Market initial inclusion criteria set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505, except for the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement, the Company will be granted an additional 180-calendar day compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by March 27, 2023, and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, Nasdaq Staff will then provide a written notification to the Company informing that its common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Nasdaq Staff’s delisting determination to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock and consider its available options in the event that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock remains below $1.00 per share.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China’s electric vehicle market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook for 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kaixin’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kaixin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kaixin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; our expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of our relationships with auto dealerships; our plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in our industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kaixin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings 
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kaixin.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital. If you want to skip our introduction to the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now […]

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $12.43, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator, were tumbling today after the company badly missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Carnival continued to rebound from the pandemic in the third quarter, but its results fell short of expectations and it reported a significant loss. Revenue jumped nearly 80% sequentially from the second quarter to $4.31 billion, but that still missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.07 billion.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L

  • September sell-offs are a return to 'the scene of the crime' of June lows: Strategist

    Portfolio Wealth Advisors President and CIO Lee Munson and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent market volatility, inflation, rising rates, and more.