Kaizen Analytix Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner Status, Further Augmenting Data Analytics Offering

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Consulting Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), after demonstrating their proven expertise and technical experience with the AWS platform.

The AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner status is awarded after meeting rigorous requirements, including extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, a high level of expertise and a strong team of certified technical consultants.

"This partner accreditation is highly significant and is a tremendous accomplishment for us as it acknowledges our expertise, commitment, process and delivery of AWS solutions," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "This status is a testament to our team's dedication and provides confidence for our customers in our ability to deliver vast data analytics experience and provide them with the best avenues to leverage AWS products and services.

The AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner status recognizes APN Partners who have excelled in providing successful solutions on AWS and have deep knowledge of AWS to manage products effectively and take their clients to market with innovative, revenue-generating solutions. This global network features 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries. As an AWS Partner, Kaizen is uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud.

Kaizen also recently achieved the Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery designation, recognizing the company's technical proficiency in helping customers migrate to Amazon OpenSearch and the ability to perform interactive log analytics, real-time application monitoring, website search, and more.

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

