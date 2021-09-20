KaJ Labs Announces Lithosphere's NFT Platform - The Jot Art Metaverse, Allocates $105M Towards Ripple's Legal Defense Fund vs SEC

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithosphere, the innovative new AI blockchain platform from KaJ Labs will officially launch the Jot Art Metaverse in the first quarter of 2022. The launch will be highlighted by three new Play-to-Earn (P2E) cross-chain games. The first title, Heroes of the Jungle's NFT characters and objects, are available for collection on Opensea.

The KaJ Labs foundation is inviting players on a journey to a world of unlimited possibilities with the games' launch. All three flagship games will contain unique gameplay and diverse characters. In-game items in the Jot Art's P2E games are represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Characters will be playable across all three games and individuals can sell all owned characters and most in-game objects.

Users will be able to buy, breed, battle and earn JOT tokens that can be exchanged for cash at many exchanges. The Jot Art Metaverse supports NFTs from Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future, support will be implemented for chains like Polygon, Cardano and others to be used in the same game.

The first game in the Jot Art Metaverse will be Heroes of the Jungle. In the Play-to-Earn game, objects and characters are represented by NFTs on either Ethereum or BSC. Each character is a unique piece of art and personality that provides access and many benefits in the future. Players can earn JOT tokens during gameplay and trade those for money at exchanges.

Users can trade their NFTs from the Jot Art marketplace with a wide selection of weapons such as light sabers, grenade, bullets, next-gen guns, and in-game real estate. Weapons and all in-game accessories will be bought using the JOT token, the Jot Art Metaverse's native token. JOT tokens are also used for governance of the Jot Art DAO.

The first batch of NFTs from the flagship game, Heroes of the Jungle are available on Opensea. Announcements will be made as more objects and characters are released. Most Jot Art Metaverse NFTs will be for sale while others will be free to collect via occasional airdrops.

Story continues

The KaJ Labs foundation announced that its extending support to the crypto industry by allocating an additional $105 million towards Ripple's legal defense fund vs SEC and other crypto organizations facing similar lawsuits. KaJ Labs aims to support crypto legal proceedings that will have positive impact on the entire crypto ecosystem.

"Blockchain companies resist to publicly supporting Ripple, fearing reprisals and what it could mean for their future projects," said Kasr. "The only way progress can be made is if we all work together and defend crypto openly. Hopefully, KaJ Labs' support provides the resources and confidence for others to come forward and join the fight to save crypto."

Lithosphere's native token $LITHO was recently launched on Binance Smart Chain with an initial token supply of 300,000,000. The LITHO utility token is used as gas on the Lithosphere blockchain, similar to Ether and Ethereum. It can be used for staking, payments and governance of the network. $LITHO is available for purchase via PancakeSwap and other BSC Decentralized Exchanges.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Enquiries

Juliet N.

Phone: (888)-870-1291

Email: 319297@email4pr.com

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.com

Website: https://lithosphere.network

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaj-labs-announces-lithospheres-nft-platform---the-jot-art-metaverse-allocates-105m-towards-ripples-legal-defense-fund-vs-sec-301380385.html

SOURCE KaJ Labs