U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.50
    -79.25 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,784.00
    -678.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,063.75
    -262.25 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.80
    -57.50 (-2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.10
    -1.87 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    +8.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    26.42
    +7.73 (+41.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0078 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5510
    -0.3440 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,741.13
    -4,508.06 (-9.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.88
    -164.65 (-13.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,832.43
    -131.21 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

KaJ Labs Announces Lithosphere's NFT Platform - The Jot Art Metaverse, Allocates $105M Towards Ripple's Legal Defense Fund vs SEC

·3 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithosphere, the innovative new AI blockchain platform from KaJ Labs will officially launch the Jot Art Metaverse in the first quarter of 2022. The launch will be highlighted by three new Play-to-Earn (P2E) cross-chain games. The first title, Heroes of the Jungle's NFT characters and objects, are available for collection on Opensea.

The KaJ Labs foundation is inviting players on a journey to a world of unlimited possibilities with the games' launch. All three flagship games will contain unique gameplay and diverse characters. In-game items in the Jot Art's P2E games are represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Characters will be playable across all three games and individuals can sell all owned characters and most in-game objects.

Users will be able to buy, breed, battle and earn JOT tokens that can be exchanged for cash at many exchanges. The Jot Art Metaverse supports NFTs from Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future, support will be implemented for chains like Polygon, Cardano and others to be used in the same game.

The first game in the Jot Art Metaverse will be Heroes of the Jungle. In the Play-to-Earn game, objects and characters are represented by NFTs on either Ethereum or BSC. Each character is a unique piece of art and personality that provides access and many benefits in the future. Players can earn JOT tokens during gameplay and trade those for money at exchanges.

Users can trade their NFTs from the Jot Art marketplace with a wide selection of weapons such as light sabers, grenade, bullets, next-gen guns, and in-game real estate. Weapons and all in-game accessories will be bought using the JOT token, the Jot Art Metaverse's native token. JOT tokens are also used for governance of the Jot Art DAO.

The first batch of NFTs from the flagship game, Heroes of the Jungle are available on Opensea. Announcements will be made as more objects and characters are released. Most Jot Art Metaverse NFTs will be for sale while others will be free to collect via occasional airdrops.

The KaJ Labs foundation announced that its extending support to the crypto industry by allocating an additional $105 million towards Ripple's legal defense fund vs SEC and other crypto organizations facing similar lawsuits. KaJ Labs aims to support crypto legal proceedings that will have positive impact on the entire crypto ecosystem.

"Blockchain companies resist to publicly supporting Ripple, fearing reprisals and what it could mean for their future projects," said Kasr. "The only way progress can be made is if we all work together and defend crypto openly. Hopefully, KaJ Labs' support provides the resources and confidence for others to come forward and join the fight to save crypto."

Lithosphere's native token $LITHO was recently launched on Binance Smart Chain with an initial token supply of 300,000,000. The LITHO utility token is used as gas on the Lithosphere blockchain, similar to Ether and Ethereum. It can be used for staking, payments and governance of the network. $LITHO is available for purchase via PancakeSwap and other BSC Decentralized Exchanges.

About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Enquiries
Juliet N.
Phone: (888)-870-1291
Email: 319297@email4pr.com
KaJ Labs Foundation
4730 University Way NE 104-#175
Seattle, WA 98105
Website: https://kajlabs.com
Website: https://lithosphere.network

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaj-labs-announces-lithospheres-nft-platform---the-jot-art-metaverse-allocates-105m-towards-ripples-legal-defense-fund-vs-sec-301380385.html

SOURCE KaJ Labs

Recommended Stories

  • More Than 200 Bitcoin ATMs Now Operating in El Salvador

    El Salvador now has over 200 Bitcoin ATMs installed, which should help boost its attempt to make bitcoin a greater part of the economy.

  • China roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance limits younger users to 40 minutes a day in China

    Following a crackdown on gaming by Chinese authorities, ByteDance is introducing new youth controls for Douyin, its TikTok equivalent app in China.

  • Europe’s OVHcloud Plans IPO at Potential $4.7 Billion Valuation

    Possible offering comes amid surging demand for web hosting and other cloud services after the pandemic pushed businesses and consumers to accelerate the adoption of digital communication to interact.

  • Europol Dark Web Specialist Joins Binance

    Europol Dark Web Specialist joins crypto exchange Binance, to head up internal and external investigations, and to protect user funds.

  • Governments around the globe are limiting online services, content and access

    Governments around the world are finding it easier than ever to make the internet, and the companies that run it, knuckle under. Driving the news: Russia Friday forced Apple and Google to remove an app that supporters of dissident leader Alexei Navalny had created to coordinate opposition votes in Russian elections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAlso last week, China's government removed nearly all online content connected with

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These money and investing tips can help keep your portfolio safe from the bears

    The so-called Index Effect — a stock’s rise or fall when it’s added or deleted from an index — is no longer a free lunch on Wall Street. Ray Dalio disputed Cathie Wood’s view that bitcoin will rise tenfold in five years, saying that diversification is important.

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • America’s Next Hot Import Might Be Record Energy Prices

    Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. It isn’t as though the U.S. hasn’t seen natural-gas prices this high before.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves the FED Monetary Policy in Focus

    Following Friday’s pullback, there are no major stats to distract the majors ahead of the FED’s policy decision and projections on Wednesday. Expect the majors to take their cues from the U.S…

  • Transurban’s $8.1 Billion Sydney Tolls Deal

    Sep.19 -- Scott Charlton, chief executive officer at Transurban Group, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators, discusses the company’s venture with three other partners taking full control of a network of Sydney’s roads and tunnels, traffic growth in Australia and expanding the business globally. He speaks exclusively to Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Credit problems at real estate developer China Evergrande have stoked fears of contagion and a looming debt crisis in China. Investors—to cope—are going to have to watch credit default swaps again—just like they did a decade or so ago. A credit default swap is just what it sounds like.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group shares plunged on Monday to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 9.5%.