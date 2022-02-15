U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

KakaClo's Leading Flexible Clothing Supply Chain Website Now Online

·2 min read

  • For customized orders, KakaClo can deliver counter samples in 3 days, arrange scalable manufacturing in 7 days, and provide additional orders in 3 days.

  • KakaClo's dropshipping service can be provided within 24 hours for products in their inventory

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KakaClo, Asia's leading flexible apparel supply chain platform, is opening sign-ups to global retailers this week. The one-stop platform is aimed at providing a dropshipping service with a single order and customized production service for online apparel retailers.

With KakaClo's headquarters located in Asia and warehouse facilities in China, Europe and North America, the company aims to become an integral part of the global dropshipping industry and clothing supply chain.

CEO of KakaClo noted at the platform's launch: "Taking aim at the apparel market, we realized apparel retailers are struggling with having numerous stock-keeping units (SKUs), getting stuck with high minimum order quantity requirements, and suffering from bad inventory management. In response to this, KakaClo's self-developed system uses cutting-edge technology to swiftly and accurately dispatch and track production orders."

This is bolstered by extensive quality inspection while an efficient cross-border logistics network ensures minimized risk and reduced costs. Built with the client in mind, KakaClo offers integration with conventional dropshipping support on platforms such as Shopify, Facebook shop, Woo, Wix, TikTok and more. The service will also be able to assist Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers to source quality clothing products and organize international shipping.

Ahead of the global launch, the KakaClo team has been able to provide a quick delivery for small orders through its self-developed SaaS products, and link many Asian clothing factories, brands, designers, and influencers, to create a unique S2B2C business model.

Immediately after the launch, the company raised a substantial amount from a well-known VC in an angel funding round. Plans are already in the works to expand across the industry and into new territories.

For more information, please visit KakaClo.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kakaclos-leading-flexible-clothing-supply-chain-website-now-online-301480471.html

SOURCE KakaClo

