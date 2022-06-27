U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

Kakao’s Klaytn partners with OpenSea for NFT expansion in Asia

Danny Park
·1 min read

Singapore-based public blockchain platform Klaytn and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea announced on Friday a partnership to bolster the Asian NFT ecosystem.

See related article: Kakao’s Klaytn to build blockchain in China with BSN

Fast facts

  • The partnership includes conference collaborations and ecosystem grants to promote Asian NFT projects to the global audience.

  • Klaytn is one of four blockchains supported by the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

  • Klaytn Foundation was established by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of South Korean internet giant Kakao.

  • Ground X is a partner of the Bank of Korea on its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project.

See related article: South Korea’s Kakao to buy into Japanese crypto exchange

