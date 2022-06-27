Kakao’s Klaytn partners with OpenSea for NFT expansion in Asia
Singapore-based public blockchain platform Klaytn and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea announced on Friday a partnership to bolster the Asian NFT ecosystem.
Fast facts
The partnership includes conference collaborations and ecosystem grants to promote Asian NFT projects to the global audience.
Klaytn is one of four blockchains supported by the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.
Klaytn Foundation was established by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of South Korean internet giant Kakao.
Ground X is a partner of the Bank of Korea on its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot project.
