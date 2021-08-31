U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.00
    +12.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,434.00
    +82.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,664.25
    +66.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.40
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.62 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.94
    -0.45 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8620
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,861.30
    -121.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.26
    +11.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.89
    -6.12 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Kakao Pay Files an Updated Prospectus for IPO in October

·2 min read

- Kakao Pay updated its prospectus on August 31… aims to go public on KOSPI on October 14

- Providing a one-stop platform for all financial services from digital payment and money transfer to investment, insurance, loan, and asset management

- Kakao Pay's IPO schedule

Par Value

500 won

Date for

Book-Building

September 29 to September 30,
2021

Price per share

60,000 won to 90,000 won

Date for IPO

Subscription

October 5 to October 6, 2021

Total share for

the IPO

17,000,000 shares

Date for the IPO

October 14, 2021

Expected IPO

Proceeds

1.02 trillion won to

1.530 trillion won

Main Underwriters

Samsung Securities,

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31, Kakao Pay filed an updated prospectus and kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) schedule, aiming to go public on KOSPI in October.

Kakao Pay is offering a total of 17 million shares in the IPO as previously planned. The company adjusted the IPO share price to a range of 60,000 won to 90,000 won and is planning to raise up to 1.530 trillion won (upper limit of the price band) through the IPO.

The IPO of Kakao Pay is set for October. The company will fix the offering price through the book-building process from the institutional investors on September 29 and 30. Kakao Pay is planning to make its debut on KOSPI on October 14 after receiving subscriptions from retail investors from October 5 to 6. The main underwriters for the deal are Samsung Securities, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, with co-underwriter Daishin Securities. Korea Investment & Securities and Shinhan Investment will be joining as syndicate members.

"Kakao Pay is Korea's biggest financial service platform that covers essential daily finance from digital payments, money transfer, insurance, loan, and asset management. We are pursuing innovative challenges through cooperating with about 130 financial service providers", Kakao Pay CEO Alex Ryu said. The CEO added that the company will continue to bring about positive changes in the financial activities of more than 36.5 million users and enhance shareholder value based on its extensive usability, connectivity, and expandability.

Kakao Pay is showing continuous growth in the total payment volume and its profit structure. The company recorded first-half transaction volume (TPV) of 47.3 trillion won, an increase of 62 percent year-on-year. TPV in digital payment increased 82% compared to last year, along with a twelve-fold increase in financial services TPV.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kakao-pay-files-an-updated-prospectus-for-ipo-in-october-301365800.html

SOURCE Kakao Pay

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Moderna Could Follow Pfizer With A Covid Shot Approval — But Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the Pfizer and BioNTech win FDA approval for their rival Covid shot? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Ida sends insurance and energy stocks lower, Affirm surges after Amazon deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.