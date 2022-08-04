U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.54
    -0.63 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.52
    -37.98 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,706.64
    +38.48 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.18
    -2.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    -1.38 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7120
    -0.0360 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5500
    -0.2810 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,077.77
    -220.07 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.68
    -2.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.26
    +10.58 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Kakao says emoji subscription purchases fell by a third due to Google’s new in-app policy

Kate Park
·2 min read

The number of emoji subscription purchases on the South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk has dropped by a third over the year, parent firm Kakao said in quarterly earnings call Thursday, blaming Google's new in-app payment policy, which forces apps to use Android-maker's own billing system.

KakaoTalk’s Emoticon Plus subscription service, which costs approximately $3.8 per month, allows users to access unlimited emojis. TechCrunch reported in June that South Korean app developers and content providers stand to see their paid subscription and service fees rise because of a recent change in Google’s Play marketplace that corners 15-30% commission fee.

South Korean content providers raise service fees in the wake of Google’s in-app payment policy

Kakao chief executive Whon Namkoong said that the negative impact of Google’s new billing policy is “inevitable,” adding that the number of Kakao talk emoji purchases had dropped after Google introduced its new payment policy in June this year.

“From the users’ perspective, because of Google’s new in-app payment policy, the [digital goods] price hurdle has gone up,” Namkoong said. “As a result, if you look at [KakoTalk’s] Emoticon Plus [subscription] service, the number of new users has gone down to one-third of what we had seen over the year.”

Kakao plans to work on countermeasures to respond to the change, Namkoong said. “We are planning on running a promotion for users, using Google’s in-app payment, and also for our subscribers in order to make sure we minimize the impact from the in-app payment in the second half of the year,” he said.

The U.S. tech giant enforced changes to its in-app payment system in June this year to charge transactions overflowing from non-game apps and other types of digital goods including over-the-top (OTT), music streaming, web cartoons, digital book apps and more. The non-games apps, prior to the change, were permitted to direct consumers to outside payment sources through in-app links.

Google halts KakaoTalk updates on Play Store in Korea after messaging app refused to remove its own payment links

Google said earlier this year in blog post that “all developers selling digital goods and services in their apps are required to use Google Play’s billing system,” and clarified that apps using external payment links will be removed from Google Play Store starting in June to comply with Google’s new payment system.

Kakao confirms it is removing its external payment option after standoff with Google

Kakao runs two business: the platform business (Kakao Talk, Kakao Mobility, Kakao Pay) and the content business (Kakao games, Kakao Webtoons and Melon music streaming). The South Korean internet company posted its second-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion (1.82trillion WON), up 34.8% from the same period a year earlier, and a net income of $77.3 million (101.2 billion WON) for the quarter, down 68% from a year earlier.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Apple to delay major iPad update so new features can be improved, report claims

    Apple could delay the release of its major upcoming iPad software update, according to a new reports. The new update, iPadOS 16, was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event in June. It included a range of features, mostly notably “Stage Manager”, which introduces a whole new way of multitasking on the iPad.

  • Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies

    The modern economy runs on semiconductors. The tiny electronic circuits, named for the electrical properties of the material from which they're made, are the brains for millions of devices, including space vehicles, car computers, smartphones, medical equipment, appliances, and more.

  • Spinach.io wants to help agile engineering teams run better online meetings

    During the pandemic as businesses moved online, Spinach.io co-founder and CEO Matan Talmi observed that engineering teams had a specific set of needs for online meetings than other teams. At about the same time, he noted that Zoom was releasing Zoom Apps to help developers build meeting-focused applications on top of the Zoom platform.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Ethereum Classic Is Not Ethereum so a Merge-Fueled Rally Won't Last: Messari

    “Based on the fundamentals, it's unlikely Ethereum Classic has any long-term viability,” Messari wrote in a report.

  • Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

    Gucci is accepting more crypto than ever, as ApeCoin joins the fold and it prepares to make all of its U.S. stores crypto-ready this week.

  • This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter

    Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's Instagram and Facebook to Twitter , it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on. Now, a new French startup called BeReal has an idea how to change the way we use social media.

  • Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion-dollar exploit

    An unknown actor drained funds from approximately 8,000 wallets on the Solana network, Solana's Status Twitter account said. It's estimated the loss so far is around $8 million. The attack -- which has only affected only "hot" wallets or wallets that are always connected to the internet, allowing people to store and send tokens easily -- does not appear to be limited to Solana. Justin Barlow, an investor at Solana Ventures, reported that his USDC balance was drained as well.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Infineon, AMD Stock Prices Show Diverging Fortunes in Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- With an industrywide boom in semiconductor sales running out of steam, the sector is dividing into two camps. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChip companies that cater to automakers, data centers and industrial firms are still trying to keep up with demand, while those exposed to consumer electronics are stuck

  • Brex makes C-suite hire as company embraces platform strategy

    Brex wants to jettison the expense-report ritual of employees sorting through a hodgepodge of receipts.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JFrog Q2 fiscal 2022 financial results conference call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's second quarter financial results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO.

  • Seed-phrase leak from crypto wallet Slope prompts Solana hack

    The massive Solana wallet hack had occurred after centralized servers stored unencrypted seed phrases sent by Slope Wallet’s mobile app, making them visible to anyone with access to the server, showed a preliminary finding from blockchain audit firm OtterSec. See related article: Solana blames Slope for exploit Fast facts About 15% of all the affected […]

  • 8 uncommon keyboards to spice up your typing

    Topre boards have been doing their thing all through the mechanical keyboard renaissance and have been a reliable — if expensive — option. Keychron is trying to hit every possible keyboard form factor with its Q-series of custom keyboards.

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • Instagram's Newest Feature Is Copied From Another App

    In the world of social media, everyone copies everyone. After the most popular apps launched years ago like Twitter , FaceBook and Instagram , and Snapchat , other social media apps have attempted to copy their formulas and have, for the most part, not succeeded. One app, BeReal, aimed to compete on a large scale with Instagram by promoting unedited and unfiltered photos once a day.

  • The newest, ninth-gen Apple iPad is reduced by £40 at Amazon

    Four versions of the tablet are currently on offer

  • Semtech Agrees to Buy Sierra Wireless at $1.2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. is acquiring Sierra Wireless Inc. in all-cash transaction valuing the Canadian company at $1.2 billion including debt.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSemtech said in a statement Tuesday that it’s paying $31 a sh