KAL Group (JSE:KAL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR0.50

KAL Group Limited's (JSE:KAL) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 12th of June to ZAR0.50, with investors receiving 8.7% more than last year's ZAR0.46. This will take the annual payment to 4.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

KAL Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, KAL Group was paying a whopping 170% as a dividend, but this only made up 30% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

KAL Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.826, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR1.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that KAL Group has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think KAL Group will make a great income stock. While KAL Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for KAL Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

