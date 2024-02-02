KAL Group's (JSE:KAL) Dividend Will Be Increased To ZAR1.30

KAL Group Limited (JSE:KAL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 19th of February to ZAR1.30. This will take the annual payment to 4.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Check out our latest analysis for KAL Group

KAL Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, KAL Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 11.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

KAL Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

KAL Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.826, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR1.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that KAL Group has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for KAL Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like KAL Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that KAL Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for KAL Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is KAL Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.