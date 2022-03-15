U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.81
    +89.70 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,565.29
    +620.05 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,946.08
    +364.86 (+2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.60
    +20.88 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    -7.36 (-7.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.20
    -39.60 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2650
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,684.64
    +950.03 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.60
    +24.34 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

KALEIDO ANNOUNCES MAJOR BUSINESS MODEL CHANGE

·3 min read

New individual RESPs launched and new group plans discontinued

QUEBEC CITY, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Kaleido Growth Inc., a pioneer in education savings in Canada, has announced a new development in the major transformation it began three years ago. On May 1, the company will launch IDEO+, an entirely new line of individual scholarship plans designed to better meet all of its clients' needs. As part of the announcement, Kaleido disclosed that Reflex and Universitas group plans will no longer be sold after April 30, 2022.

Kaleido Growth Inc. (CNW Group/Kaleido Growth Inc.)
Kaleido Growth Inc. (CNW Group/Kaleido Growth Inc.)

"We needed to bring our business model up to date to better meet market expectations and ensure long-term growth," said Isabelle Grenier, Kaleido President and CEO. "Starting May 1, our clients will have access to products that are more flexible and have none of the limitations and complexity sometimes associated with group scholarship plans."

A full suite of individual plans
The IDEO+ lineup features diversified investment policies and offers three individual scholarship plan options tailored to a wide range of investor profiles: IDEO+ Conservative, IDEO+ Adaptive, and IDEO+ Responsible. In addition, IDEO+ plans have no recurring contribution requirements or sales charges, so every dollar invested helps clients build their assets right from the start.

Group product options for existing subscribers
Kaleido will stop selling the Reflex and Universitas group plans to new clients as of April 30, 2022 but will continue to honor existing contracts until the scheduled maturity date. Holders of existing plans can also add units through April 30, 2022. After that date, existing clients will be able to boost their RESP contribution by opting for an IDEO+ plan.

Lower fees for existing group products
Effective May 1, 2022, the administrative fee for Reflex and Universitas plans will be reduced from 1.35% to 1.305%.

The Kaleido bonus: Exclusive support services
While Kaleido's main focus is RESPs, the company also offers a wealth of free or paid family coaching resources and related services, all in one place. The menu includes practical targeted content, health and wellness services such as telemedicine, academic support and tutoring, and family coaching.

Kaleido's new approach involves some of Quebec's best-known experts, organizations, and partners that have stepped up to help families with the growing number of challenges they face in terms of child development and academic success.

"The Kaleido team believes that all young people can succeed if they are given the financial and individual support they need to reach their full potential. Our role is to develop and offer exciting solutions that can make all the difference to the next generation," explained Ms. Grenier.

For more information on the options available, subscribers can consult our Frequently Asked Questions, contact their Kaleido scholarship plan representative, or email their questions directly to info@kaleido.ca.

About Kaleido
A pioneer in education savings since 1964, the Kaleido Foundation is a non-profit organization that has paid out over $1 billion in educational assistance payments and saving refunds over the years. Kaleido has over $1.8 billion in assets under management on behalf of some 236,000 young people.

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day more than 200 employees and representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family coaching services. Visit us at www.kaleido.ca.

SOURCE Kaleido Growth Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c3042.html

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Best Careers in Finance for Women

    The amount of women with careers in finance is growing every year, but there still remains a sizable pay gap between women and men. The average hourly wage for men working in finance is $40, while the...

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • EXPLAINER: What would a Russian bond default mean?

    Ratings agencies say Russia is on the verge of defaulting on government bonds following its invasion of Ukraine, with billions of dollars owed to foreigners. The possibility has become more than market speculation after the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, conceded that a Russian default is no longer an ”improbable event.” WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING RUSSIA IS LIKELY TO DEFAULT?

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Tech stocks are battling the ultimate 'perfect storm,' says analyst

    Tech stocks continue act very weak amid a host of issues. Here's how to play the pullback, explains one top analyst.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.